Compact 1080p projector fires three lasers for color-rich viewing

ViewSonic has announced a new compact projector called the M10 that features a triple laser light source, delivers Full HD views with support for HDR/HLG content, and comes with built-in Harman Kardon sound.

Dean Tsai of ViewSonic said, “Amid the thriving home entertainment market, projectors have become a preferred choice that fits today’s diverse lifestyles, offering larger and more flexible screens than TVs.” “To provide users with greater flexibility in shaping their audiovisual spaces, we have designed a compact model with advanced RGB laser technology. The launch of the M10 redefines the portable projector market, driven by innovation and product Reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Instead of shining a single blue laser through a color wheel like some other laser projectors on the market, ViewSonic has chosen to aim for color richness by employing separate red, green and blue lasers that cover 100% of the spectrum. To merge into a single compact unit. BT.2020 color gamut – noting that “it surpasses the requirements of cinema-grade displays adhering to DCI-P3 – the industry standard for digital cinema – to achieve more vibrant and vibrant colors.”

The M10 is compact and portable, although users will need to power it from a wall outlet

viewsonic

It’s also reported that the projector puts out 2,200 lumens of brightness, which should be good for viewing in light, although the best results will be achieved in a dark room. It delivers Full HD images up to 180 diagonal inches, although that size requires you to be more than 15 feet away from the display surface. Place it 8.7 feet (2.66 meters) away and you can enjoy a 100-inch larger screen.

The M10 uses time-of-flight sensing for autofocus in seconds, and auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction is also designed for ease of setup. This model doesn’t run the Smart TV platform, but has onboard Wi-Fi for casting content from a smart device or other media source, and HDMI and USB for plugging in and powering streaming devices like Apple, Roku, and Amazon . ,

It has a 7-W Harman Kardon Cube speaker or can be paired with wireless headphones over Bluetooth 4.2, and of course it can also serve as a Bluetooth speaker when not in view.

The M10 measures 7.95 x 6.5 x 3.6 inches (202 x 165 x 92 mm) and although it is described as a portable projector, it does not come with its own battery so viewers will need to take into account the location of the wall outlet. Must be replaced, or break the extension lead.

The M10 comes with a Bluetooth remote with backlighting that activates when you pick it up. ViewSonic hasn’t revealed pricing or availability yet, but you can see what’s on offer in the video below.

ViewSonic M10 | Portable RGB Laser Projector | The next big thing is surprisingly small

Product Page: ViewSonic M10

Source: newatlas.com