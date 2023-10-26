Community of Black Women Investors Expanding Across America, Shares 3 Tips for Beginners

Meet Black Women Invest, a sister company created with a mission to transform one million Black women into high-powered investors.

Scales Doreen founded Black Women Invest after the sudden end of her “dream job.” It started as a brunch tour in four cities across the US, bringing together an online Facebook community of over 12,000 women. Brunches were hosted in Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and Houston.

Since creating her community of investors, Doreen has helped more Black women gain knowledge about investing in stocks and developing investment portfolios.

“I set out to find like-minded women who were on their own investing journey. I wanted a supportive community; However, the research revealed a surprising lack of platforms dedicated to Black women,” she told Black Enterprise.

“Instead, I found that more groups were focusing on saving and budgeting – not investing. So, I started Black Women Invest to provide a safe space for Black women to thrive and learn solid investing strategies together.

With locations in Columbus, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Houston, Texas, Louisville, Kentucky, and an online chapter, Black Women Invest is now adding Washington DC to the list. It’s a labor of love for Doreen, who is passionate about breaking down the many stigmas black women have about investing.

“One of the biggest stigmas I’ve heard involves the misconception that you need a lot of money to invest, which is far from the truth,” he declares.

“First of all, women need education, and then they need continuity. I teach people that even $50 a month can make a difference in your long-term portfolio.

Doreen has also heard women compare investing to gambling, which she says couldn’t be further from the truth.

“This fear of financial loss comes from a lack of knowledge,” she explained.

“I recently taught an investing class and showed my students how to properly analyze a stock. At the end of the session, someone replied, “This is what people mean when they say ‘do your research’.”

He continued. “Black women may perceive investing as a risky behavior, especially if they don’t have a good understanding of what they’re investing in. Being educated helps them overcome that fear.”

The most recent BWI Brunch was held in Washington DC where attendees were gifted 15 free stocks to start their investing journey and were invited to join the new DC Chapter.

With a membership cost of only $25 per month, BWI is fulfilling its mission to provide a safe place for Black women to learn about money and make friends.

“Community is essential. You get the opportunity to learn from each other, gain a diverse perspective on investing, see what is working for other members, gain the confidence to take action, and much more,” he shared.

“Plus, seeing someone who looks like you successfully investing gives you the confidence to move forward too!”

In line with BWI’s mission, Doreen shared three tips for those who are interested in investing but don’t know how to get started.

Understand your risk tolerance level. You can assess this by asking yourself the following questions: How would I react if my investments lost a significant amount of value?

How much money can I afford to lose?

When will I need access to my money?

How do I honestly feel about market volatility? set your goals. What do you plan to do when you reach your investment goal? Are you investing to buy a home, planning for retirement, or paying to send your kids to college? This will help you determine what type of investing you will be involved in; Such as real estate, index funds, or investing in stocks passively or actively, etc. Choose the right investment strategy for you. My group included a woman who wanted to further invest in her stock portfolio, but she was already at retirement age. So when we discussed the best strategy for her goals and timeline, we realized that it would be most beneficial for her to convert her basement into a new living quarters and rent it out. And that’s exactly what she did, now she rents it out to travel nurses and makes a profit.

“Investing isn’t just about stocks.”

Related Content: Fearless Fund Awards $150K to Black-Owned Plant-Based Feminine Care Brand ‘Femly’

Source: www.blackenterprise.com