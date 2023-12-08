December 8, 2023
Community Health System, Inc. Provides notice of proposed derivative settlement


Franklin, Tennessee, December 08, 2023–(Business Wire)–Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today provided notice of a proposed settlement which is attached to this press release and posted in the Investor Relations section. Company website https://www.chs.net/investor-relations/.

This press release features multimedia.

Community Health System, Inc. About this

Community Health Systems, Inc. One of the largest healthcare companies in the country. The company’s partners are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 40 different markets across 15 states. CHS subsidiaries own or lease 71 affiliated hospitals with approximately 12,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 care sites, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational therapy clinics, imaging centers, cancer Center and ambulatory surgery center.

The company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Community Health Systems, Inc. Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH”. More information about the company can be found on its website www.chs.net.

Contact

media Contact:
community health systems
Tommy Gallin, 615-628-6607
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs

Investor Contact:
community health systems
Kevin Hammons, 615-465-7000
President and Chief Financial Officer

Anton High, 615-465-7012
Vice President – Investor Relations

Source

