Common Wealth announces launch of world’s first free VC fund

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Common Wealth, the powerful, all-in-one platform for early-stage Web3 investing, today announced the launch of a world-first initiative: a free “earn – Proprietary ‘‘VC Fund’’. This launch represents a completely novel fusion of community-driven Web 3 principles with the sophistication of venture capital investing. The Commonwealth’s first fund under this initiative will support the venture capital sector. will open to the public, ensuring that the power of early stage access to Web3 is now in the hands of the community it serves.

The free VC fund is designed to amplify the spirit of Web3 at a time when the retail crypto community is mobilizing against unfair launch practices. By providing access on the same level as VCs and other privileged groups, Commonwealth aims to provide a level playing field in the region. Leveraging its strong endorsement by key opinion leaders with a collective social reach of over 12 million, Common Wealth is set to shock the industry with a world-first offering – completely free for the first time, with no management fees , always liquid and fully operational on-chain venture fund.

The free VC fund includes an estimated $2.4 million worth of allocations across 15 of the most promising unlaunched projects in the Web3 (including Commonwealth!), which will be made available to early backers through an interactive and engaging gamification system.

The main projects referred to by the All Street Oracle, and which will create free funds, are as follows; Analog, Asymmetry, Blocklords, Chirp, Cookie3, Diamond Swap, Dire Exchange, Fireside, Mangata Finance, Maverick, Nibiru, Nyan Heroes, OP Games and Rabbet.

The free funds will be distributed entirely in the form of “slices” (fund NFTs) to the winners of the 3-week campaign starting in approximately 2 weeks time. Each free fund slice will appear in their wallet as a completely non-fungible and immutable proof of ownership, which can be divided, transferred, traded at the holder’s discretion. This feature-set is another first and further solidifies the innovation behind this new decentralized infrastructure.

The campaign rewards are:

The top 10 recipients each receive a $10,000 slice.

The next 50 recipients each receive a $5,000 slice.

The next 1,000 recipients each receive a $1,000 slice.

The runner-up stakes ~$1 million in $WLTH tokens.

Commonwealth Genesis 1 and 2 NFT holders and beta testers will receive additional rewards, giving them a competitive edge thanks to their important role in the beta phase of the platform.

Participation in the fund is free and open to all to complete specific off-chain and on-chain tasks related to each project. Progress will be tracked with a leaderboard, and notably, each verified participant who completes the minimum task will be rewarded.

Custom mechanics will see participants complete various missions organized into 5 quests across different social channels. Each project consists of five Quests, one for each major social media platform, with each Quest consisting of three or more missions. Completing these missions earns participants XP points, as well as bonus rewards for completing all missions within a Quest. The final incentive is reserved for those who complete all quests for a project, giving them a significant XP boost. Automated and manual verification will provide validity and ensure the transparency and accountability at the heart of Web3.

The free VC fund initiative will launch on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and run for three weeks, concluding with the verification phase**. A total of 1,060 winners will see rewards air-dropped into their wallets when the app goes live on the zkSync ERA mainnet before April 8, 2024. Winners of the $WLTH airdrop will receive their entire airdrop in TGE (week starting April 8, 2024). ,

After launch, the free fund will work just like all others coming to the Common Wealth app, where a permissionless system will run the investment processes and provide slice owners with their income until the fund is fully vested. . Throughout the fund lifecycle, the app will continue to reward education and engagement across the Commonwealth ecosystem.

About Common Wealth

Common Wealth is a powerful, all-in-one platform for early-stage Web3 investing – giving retail investors an all-access pass to take control of their financial future. It aims to disrupt, scale and optimize traditional venture capital investment models using Web3 principles and blockchain technology.

By opening up access to 99%, Commonwealth encourages better standards of investment and investor education with crowd-sourced knowledge and scalable due diligence.

* A registered profile and completion of at least 3 missions per project is required for leaderboard eligibility for participation in the Commonwealth promotion. Proof of mission completion may be requested, and all entries are subject to verification by the team. Only the highest XP score can win, with entrants eligible for a single prize at all levels. Tier 1 and 2 winners are excluded from the TGE airdrop. In case of tied scores, algorithmic tie-breakers will be applied. The judges’ decisions are final. Geographic restrictions may apply.

** Commonwealth reserves the right to extend the campaign at its discretion.

