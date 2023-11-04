Committee attaches importance to performing arts program

WILMINGTON – The School Committee received updates from high school representatives, performing arts, superintendent, finance, student support services and transportation during its meeting last Wednesday night.

That night high school representatives informed the committee of upcoming performances by the WHS Band and the WHS Lamplighters. He also mentioned the various colleges that visited the school.

Wilmington Band Director Mike Ferrara shared a performing arts update. Some new items in the department this year include a new general music teacher at the Woburn Street School, songwriting as an elective in the high school, and a combined band and orchestra field trip.

They reported increased levels of participation in chorus in middle school and drama club in both middle and high schools. He also told that this year the band camp was very good.

Looking ahead, he called for upcoming performances from middle and high school choruses, grade 7-12th orchestras, 7-12th bands, 5th and 6th grade bands, and 5th and 6th grade orchestras throughout December.

Stephen Turner and Jay Samaha commented about the value of the performing arts program. Turner said student participation has been remarkable. Samaha said she was impressed by the diversity and breadth of all performing arts activities and opportunities.

Samaha said, “As a committee, we have to continue to approve of Bandcamp forever.”

Among the items up for approval, the committee approved superintendent goals, a change in the date for the Spanish exchange trip and receipt of the 2024 Safe and Supportive Schools grant.

MJ Byrnes asked for clarification on how the grant would be used. The reply said the funds will go towards coaching and professional development for non-academic support.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report that night included information on the Wildwood MSBA project, a joint town board meeting and the year-end financial report.

The brand shared the vision for the completion of the Wildwood MSBA project. The next step for Dorr + Whittier will be to compile a comprehensive report that will become front and center for the process and the community.

He said that with this data they will be able to set direction for the design and construction of the new building.

Then, he highlighted the upcoming public information forum scheduled for 6-7 pm on November 8 via Zoom. The agenda will include a comprehensive overview of the MSBA construction program and an initial report on current school conditions. He clarified that the visioning data would not be ready to present at this point.

Jesse Fennelly asked that presenters include dates specific to the community, such as town meeting dates, to make the public aware of how to get involved in the process in the future.

Brand prepared a memorandum for the committee as a result of a meeting with various city officials and board chairs, with the intention of creating another tri-board meeting to discuss a plan to address three elementary schools on the other side of the city. Was. He noted that the Wildwood project would not close until 2029, and the next project for the city would not be completed until 2036 if it is again accepted into the program.

The intention here was to bring together the selection board and finance committee with the school committee.

Byrnes wondered if interim Town Manager Lou Cimaglia would be willing to join the negotiations, and Brand said he had already reached out.

Fennelly explained that there appears to be a desire to combine the six elementary schools into just two schools, which deviates from the facility master plan that would combine into four schools. Brand also said he anticipated spending $100 million to renovate and improve those four buildings in 2018, and that it would take three decades for the four schools to rely on the MSBA.

Chairman David Ragsdale emphasized that this would start negotiations. He suggested that the MSBA process would teach the district information about school building and design that they could apply to another school on the other side of town. Turner suggested that perhaps they could reuse the information gathered in the visioning process and architectural work of the Wildwood project in a second building on the other side of town.

Administration and Finance Director Paul Ruggiero explained that his report shows every dollar going in and out of the district for the elementary and secondary education departments.

Dr. Mike Mercaldi asked how food services work now that the state provides free meals. Ruggiero explained that they no longer charge any students for meals, and a fixed dollar amount per meal is provided and put into a revolving account.

CAGS District Coordinator Christine Murray brought the updated bullying prevention and intervention plan to the committee following the Behavioral Health Task Force review. She said there was an opportunity for community feedback covering the topics of discipline and consequences, communication, parent input and training for staff.

The committee asked to create a shorter version that would be easier for families to digest.

The brand’s bus transportation update provided that new buses and changes to start times were introduced, and student arrival and delivery times were significantly improved. He said the bus tracking app is now functional and ridership data is being collected for a bigger discussion in the next meeting.

Mercaldi said the data was encouraging and asked for a report at the next meeting to explain the impact of the new bus.

In the subcommittee report, Byrnes verified the approved amendments to the MASC resolutions and proposed a second amendment, which was also approved.

