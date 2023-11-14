RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With licensing applications not yet received and regulations not yet approved, legalized sports betting in North Carolina is not expected to begin until early January as the state’s new gambling laws allow. .

Legislation approved by the General Assembly this year says the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is tasked with regulating new mobile and in-person sports gambling, has until next June 15 to launch the betting option. But the law says gambling can begin as early as Jan. 8 — the date of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Commission members and staff said at its sports betting committee Tuesday that meeting the January date is impractical given all the activity that has taken place so far, WRAL-TV reported. No start date was identified.

Sterling Carpenter, whom the Commission had appointed to lead its new sports betting division, described to committee members the work that had not yet been completed.

Once applications are submitted, sports betting companies seeking a license to accept bets in the state will be scrutinized for their financial controls, security and responsible gambling plans, Carpenter said. And a provision that just became law last month requires these applicants to have formal agreements with certain teams, leagues or sports venues in the state.

So “January 8th is the first date, but probably not the date that betting will be authorized,” Commissioner Ripley Rand asked Carpenter during the meeting.

“Exactly,” replied Carpenter. Commissioner Cary Boyce said the committee will hold daily meetings to begin betting on Jan. 8.

The committee on Tuesday approved a large number of events that can be wagered on through licensed operators, as well as the first batch of rule changes. The list of events and rule changes must still be approved by the full commission.

The Associated Press

