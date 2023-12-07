Commission proposes rules on pet welfare, illegal puppy trade

Measures proposed by the EU executive today (7 December) to improve animal welfare standards for cats and dogs include improving the traceability of pets and banning practices such as ear cropping.

Advertisement

Through the new rules, the European Commission aims to set for the first time certain minimum general welfare standards for the breeding and keeping of pets, closing long-standing legislative loopholes in the EU.

Despite EU provisions on the protection of dogs and cats when bred for scientific purposes or their non-commercial transport throughout Europe, there is currently no EU framework for the welfare of animals kept as pets.

The legislative initiative was unveiled as part of an animal welfare package that also includes new EU rules for the transport of live animals. According to data provided by the Commission, dog and cat sales in the bloc have an estimated annual value of €1.3 billion.

A major new feature relates to improving the traceability of dogs and cats, including those offered for online sale or adoption. The proposed rules require mandatory identification by electronically read transponders for all dogs and cats before they are placed on the market, which should discourage fraud and allow better control of their animal welfare conditions.

“We have been advocating this for decades,” explained Reneke Hameliers, CEO of animal protection organization Eurogroup for Animals, who stressed the importance of interoperable national databases. Although pet registration is already mandatory in 24 member states, national registries are currently separate from a private initiative called Europetnet, which links national and regional databases in the 17 EU countries.

An EU-wide ban on painful practices such as ear cropping and tail joining, which are still allowed in some member states, is part of the Commission proposal, as well as measures to ensure a “level playing field between operators”. Are. To make dogs and cats available on the market throughout the Union”.

“Having some common targets for breeders and sellers is going to have a significant impact and our citizens have been asking for it for years,” EU Health and Animal Welfare Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters on Thursday (7 December). The new rules are expected to apply to approximately 24,000 to 30,000 commercial dog breeders and 8,000 to 10,000 commercial cat breeders.

Human health was also affected

The first calls to tackle the lack of EU legislation on the matter came in 2020 when the European Parliament approved a non-binding resolution calling on the Commission to introduce mandatory identification and registration of cats and dogs to fight illegal trade. A call was made to pursue a harmonious system. ,

In November, MEPs from the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the European Parliament’s largest political group, sent a letter to Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen criticizing the announced update of EU animal welfare legislation to be used “as a Asked to do. “An opportunity to take targeted measures to better protect pets.”

German MEP Peter Lise, who is also health coordinator for the EPP and one of the signatories of the letter, told Euronews, “The illegal puppy trade is a crime against animal welfare and also poses a risk to our health.” According to him, one of the main dangers coming from the illegal trade is that animals can become vulnerable to diseases due to lack of vaccination, treatment or testing.

“It also puts the health of us all at risk,” he said, adding that some breeders and operators are “mafia-like structures”, praising the fact that the EU is “finally taking action against them “.

The Commission emphasizes that these measures are necessary to protect the health of humans as well as pets. The text of the regulation reads, “The lack of traceability and appropriate vaccination represents a serious risk for the transmission of zoonoses such as rabies and echinococcosis, and is therefore a public health risk in the Union.”

The EU executive also points out that inadequate measures to address proper socialization of puppies and kittens lead to issues that can lead to serious public safety concerns due to the development of aggressive behavior later in life .

Online sales and non-EU imports

Sales of dogs and cats through online platforms and social media are also increasing, with approximately 60% of dog and cat owners purchasing their pets via the Internet. Offering dogs for sale online is currently regulated in only eight member states, while cat sales are regulated in seven.

There are currently no specific EU obligations relating to the sale of dogs and cats via online platforms, but the new traceability system will be built on the Digital Services Act (DSA), which was recently approved to apply to online commerce and platforms in 2022. That’s the law.

A senior EU official told Euronews, “We have this specific system that allows registration and tracing, but we also need to give information to consumers when they use those interfaces, to make sure that That they know what to look for.” A technical briefing.

Advertisement

Another aspect the Commission is keen to tackle with the new rules is illicit trade from outside the EU, particularly from countries such as Serbia, Belarus, Russia and Turkey. Fraudulent activities have been detected by the Commission in the movement of dogs from third countries, including fake health certificates and rabies antibody titration reports as well as fake pet passports.

“Imposing animal welfare requirements on breeding establishments, pet shops and shelters in the EU, without requiring similar requirements for the import of dogs and cats from third countries, will lead to establishments in third countries enforcing poor standards of welfare. This will lead to increase in such imports.” ,” the Commission states in the proposed regulation.

“Those who export pets to the EU must comply with our terms and conditions, we will establish a list of approved countries and establishments,” the senior EU official said.

Source