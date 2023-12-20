Pune, India, December 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — commercial vehicle market size

global commercial vehicle market The size was valued at US$821.28 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 955.57 billion in 2022 to USD 1,712.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ takes a deeper look at these insights in its latest research report titled, “Commercial Vehicle Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, cargo vehicles including heavy and light vehicles have become popular to streamline business operations. Governments have begun to invest in the use and development of cargo vehicles. For example, the European Union has reportedly regulated automakers to install advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), lane departure warning (LDW), and AEB in all heavy vehicles weighing approximately 15,400 pounds.

Commercial Vehicle Market Drivers and Restraints-

Industrialization and digital transformation to accelerate development

Expansion of e-commerce may boost commercial vehicle market share during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization will lead to technological progress and innovation globally. The growth of the e-commerce sector has encouraged automakers and OEMs to focus on the production of light and heavy vehicles. Additionally, the tourism sector has become one of the major recipients of automobiles, largely due to the trend of destination weddings promoting the accessibility of rental vehicles. Stakeholders also expect infrastructure development, including smart cities and residential projects and the need for bridges and flyovers to spur vehicle demand. However, high manufacturing costs and complexity in operating advanced systems may hinder growth potential.

Highlights of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022-2029 CAGR for forecast period 2022 to 2029 8.7% Commercial Vehicle Market Size 2029 Price Projection 1,712.44 billion US dollars base year 2021 Commercial Vehicle Market Market Size in 2022 955.57 billion US dollars historical data for 2018-2020 number of pages 200

Commercial Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape-

Stakeholders invest in organic and inorganic strategies to capture markets

Key players may invest money in mergers and acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements and R&D activities. Furthermore, major companies may invest in innovations and product offerings in the upcoming period.

Commercial Vehicle Market Segment-

Light commercial vehicles will continue to dominate due to increasing use in logistics operations

In terms of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into heavy vehicles, light vehicles and buses. The light commercial vehicle segment is likely to have the largest share in the global market. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the logistics sector.

Electric vehicles to show highest CAGR with increasing demand for autonomous driving

With respect to fuel type, the market is divided into electric vehicles and IC engines. The electric vehicle segment will expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The main reasons for this trend are the demand for autonomous driving and the implementation of stricter regulations on fuel economy standards.

According to vehicle type light commercial vehicles

heavy vehicle

buses by fuel type ic engine

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Insights-

Strong demand for freight vehicles to boost North American market

The North American market forecast will remain strong due to increasing demand for cargo vehicles across the US and Canada. The increasing demand for long-distance operations of fleet management may reduce the penetration of commercial vehicles. For example, increasing numbers of cargo and personnel transport would bode well for regional development.

Industry participants expect the growth of the Asia Pacific commercial vehicle market to accelerate following increasing automotive production and sales. Crucially, increased penetration of autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles will drive innovations across the sector. Furthermore, rapid investment in logistics and mining is expected to encourage leading companies to focus on China and India.

Europe could gain a significant share in the global market, largely due to the trend towards EV-powered vehicles. Fleet operators can invest in electric trucks to penetrate regional markets. The expansion of EV will be good for the European market. The increasing penetration of advanced technologies will drive the market in the next few years.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of market size, share, revenue and volume. This dives deeper into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. Primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and magazines.

Top commercial vehicle companies analyzed in the report:

Daimler AG (Germany)

PACCAR INC. (US)

Hino (Japan)

Scania (Sweden)

Tata Motors (India)

Navistar International Corp (US)

BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Covid-19 impact:

Shortage of semiconductors created demand-supply gap

The automobile market is struggling with a demand-supply gap due to the shortage of semiconductors. For example, Ford reportedly reduced F-150 truck production in Q2 2020, while Toyota decided to cut annual production by 40% in 2021, primarily due to semiconductor shortages. Strong government policies can boost the industry’s outlook. Notably, the US government passed the CHIPS Act in 2021 and Europe came up with the European CHIPS Act to boost domestic chip production.

Notable Industry Developments:

February 2022- Packer unveils 18-speed automated manual transmission for Peterbilt, Kenworth.

