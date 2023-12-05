Commerce Secretary to crack down on Nvidia AI chips redesigned to avoid trade sanctions

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo kept companies like Nvidia manufacturing Artificial Intelligence (AI) The chips have been given notice that the agency will take prompt action on the redesigned chips with the aim of getting rid of export controls imposed on unfavorable countries like China.

The Commerce Department has instituted export controls to prevent the most advanced AI chips from being sold to countries like China, where they could serve a dual-use purpose, aiding the country’s military modernization while boosting its economic and technological competitiveness. Can also increase. Export controls require companies to obtain licenses from federal agencies to sell covered products abroad, effectively giving the government a veto on transactions.

Maintaining access to attractive foreign markets affected by export control Chip makers have redesigned modified versions of those chips to conform to the regulations — leading to a cat-and-mouse game as the agency imposes new restrictions in response to the redesigned chips.

“We can’t let China get these chips. Period. We’re going to deprive them of our most cutting-edge technology,” Raimondo said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said AI chip makers who redesign AI chips to get around export controls will also see the redesigned chips subject to those controls.

Raimondo explained, “I know there were CEOs of chip companies in this audience who were a little squeamish about me doing this because you’re losing revenue.” “That’s life. Protecting our national security matters more than short-term revenue.”

“If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to take control of it the very next day,” she said.

“We are engaged with the U.S. government and are working to provide compliant data center solutions to customers around the world while following clear government guidelines,” an Nvidia spokesperson told Fox Business.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia CFO Colette Cress said on a November 2023 earnings call that about one-quarter of revenue from the company’s data center segment comes from countries subject to export controls.

Biden administration A comprehensive set of export controls was issued in October 2022 aimed at restricting China’s access to the most advanced AI chips that serve dual-use purposes. The administration expanded those restrictions this fall with another round of export controls.

Nvidia recently sold its A800 and H800 AI chips in the Chinese market this summer, which are modified versions of more powerful products in its portfolio like the A100 and H100 that are subject to export controls. The A800 and H800 chips, as well as Nvidia’s L40S chips, were added to the export control list in mid-October 2023, which Nvidia said came after the Commerce Department stepped up. implementation of sanctions ,

China is in competition with the US to achieve technological dominance in the AI ​​field and to achieve this it needs high-end AI chips from American companies.

China is not the only country that has America imposed export controls AI chips on that cover. The Biden administration has also extended those sanctions to Vietnam and several countries in the Middle East, Nvidia noted, including but not limited to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while Israel is exempt from export controls. Has been kept out.

During an earnings call last month, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Cress indicated that the company plans to produce products that comply with export controls in the coming months.

Nearly one-fourth of the company’s sales in the data center segment, which generated revenue of $14.5 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, come from countries under export controls, he said.

“We expect our sales to these destinations to decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, although we believe this decline will be offset by strong growth in other regions,” he said.

