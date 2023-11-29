CommBank wins ‘Best Treasury Team’ award at CT Marquee Awards for Financial Institutions

Commercial Bank has won the Marquee Award for ‘Best Treasury Team’ in the Financial Institutions category at the 2023 CT Awards presented by Corporate Treasurer – the print publication dedicated to treasury teams and chief financial officers (CFOs) in Asia.

The CT Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday 21 November 2023 at the Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore. The event celebrated treasury professionals who perform at the top of their class in three categories – House Awards, Marquee Awards and Best Treasury and Finance Strategies.

Mr Asela Wijesiriwardene, Deputy General Manager Treasury of the Commercial Bank, commented, “The unwavering commitment of the Treasury Department to deliver excellent results across various dimensions is at the heart of the Bank’s exceptional performance.” “This ranges from liquidity management to market risk mitigation. Through strategic initiatives, innovative investments and an unwavering focus on customer service, the Treasury Department consistently delivers exemplary results that significantly contribute to the Bank’s financial strength and regulatory compliance while managing our Bangladesh operations and the respective treasury units of the Maldives subsidiary. gives.

The CT Best Treasury Team Award recognizes, among other things, the success of the commercial bank’s treasury department in liquidity management and addressing the recent foreign exchange shortage in the country, its strategic investment decisions, high level of customer engagement, the bank exceeding profitability targets. Recognizes the role in. Increasing efficiency, innovative deployment of technology for foreign exchange transactions and foreign exchange rate risk management, and generating cost efficiencies and cost savings.

Specifically, the Treasury Department contributed more than 32% of the Bank’s profits in the period evaluated for the award.

Born out of FinanceAsia’s dedication to covering treasury news, CT celebrates its 10th anniversary as a standalone publication this year, and is the premier platform for market intelligence and long-term strategic insights for the community of senior finance professionals across Asia. has been made. CT’s core audience includes over 9,000 CFOs, treasurers and finance directors who want to keep track of the latest trends impacting treasury and banking, including; Fintech, forecasting, risk management, regulation, cash management and compliance.

Sri Lanka’s first 100% carbon neutral bank and the first Sri Lankan bank to be listed among the top 1000 banks in the world, Commercial Bank operates a network of 271 branches and 957 automated machines across Sri Lanka. Commercial Bank is the largest lender to Sri Lanka’s SME sector and a leader in digital innovation in the country’s banking sector. The bank’s overseas operations include Bangladesh, where the bank operates 20 outlets; Myanmar, where it has a microfinance company in Nay Pyi Taw; and Maldives, where the Bank holds a majority stake as a full Tier I bank.

Picture Introduction: Mr. Tivanka Damunupola, Chief Dealer, Commercial Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the Bank.

Source: www.bing.com