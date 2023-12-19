Comcast reveals hackers stole data from 35.9 million Xfinity customers

Comcast, the largest cable operator in the US, said personal data of about 35.9 million customers of its Xfinity services may have been illegally accessed by hackers in a security breach in October.

On Monday, Comcast began notifying customers about the hack. The cable giant revealed in a filing to the Maine Attorney General that the breach affected 35,879,455 customers.

in a statement to Diversity“We are not aware of any breach of customer data, nor are we aware of any attack on our customers,” a Comcast spokesperson said. Additionally, we require our customers to reset their passwords and we strongly recommend that they enable two-factor or multifactor authentication, as many Xfinity customers already do. We take the responsibility of protecting our customers very seriously and our cyber security team maintains 24×7 monitoring.

According to a notice provided to Comcast customers, on October 10, 2023, cloud-computing provider Citrix, one of Xfinity’s software providers, discovered a vulnerability in one of its products used by declare. Comcast said it “immediately remedied and mitigated our systems” but later discovered that between October 16–19, 2023, “there was unauthorized access to some of our internal systems and we concluded that this was the result of this vulnerability.” Was.”

On December 6, Comcast said it “concluded that the information included usernames and hashed passwords.” For some Xfinity customers, other information was compromised, including name, contact information, last four digits of Social Security number, date of birth, and/or secret questions and answers. “Our data analysis is ongoing, and we will provide additional notice as appropriate,” Comcast said.

The cable operator is actively asking customers to reset their passwords and said it “strongly encourages.”[s] You must enroll in two-factor or multi-factor authentication.”

“The next time you log in to your Xfinity account, you will be asked to change your password, if you have not already been asked to do so,” the company said in a customer notice. “While we advise customers not to reuse passwords across multiple accounts, if you use the same information elsewhere, we recommend that you change the information on those other accounts as well.”

For the third quarter of 2023, Comcast reported 32.287 million residential and business broadband customers (a decline of 18,000 for the period) and 14.495 million video customers (a sequential loss of 490,000).

Source: variety.com