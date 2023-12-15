COMAU Deploys Innovative Dedicated Hybrid Transmission Assembly Lines for HYCET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Comeau has designed and deployed a high-volume, automated assembly line for HYCET, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motors and a leading manufacturer of DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) technology . The Lemon Hybrid DHT is a next-generation transmission system that allows the simultaneous use of a gasoline engine and an electric motor, enabling efficient power sharing between them. To meet the customer’s large-scale manufacturing goals, Comau’s end-to-end solution includes a total of 12 robots in 6 lines, providing an annual production capacity of 150,000 units per line with a cycle time of less than 2 minutes. We do.

Comau-Hiset Assembly Test Line

Within the scope of the project, Comau has fully developed the necessary components, including e-motor assembly line, gear and shaft assembly line, main assembly line and assembly test line. The system also includes critical processes that provide full-process assembly from individual components to fully functional units. Furthermore, the high-speed production solution not only meets HYCET’s strict requirements in terms of manufacturing accuracy and product quality, but it also ensures better adaptability and efficiency while reducing production costs for future DHT product upgrades. Is. Indeed, the Comeau-designed production line can be easily adapted to meet different market requirements.

“HYCET’s DHT technology represents cutting-edge innovation in the hybrid vehicle field and provides outstanding performance for Great Wall Motor’s DHT system. As our technology partner, Comau’s design and engineering capabilities demonstrate their exceptional position in this field.” Confirms.” said Wu Hongchao, vice president of HYCET Technology Co., Ltd.

Comau invests in the development of e-drive technologies and continuously expands its technology portfolio to meet the growing demands of e-mobility applications. Apart from excellence in designing, manufacturing and integration of flexible, modular, reconfigurable and scalable automation solutions, the company specializes in Stator Assembly Systems, rotor assembly systems, e-drive assembly systems, electric control assembly systems, etc. Also developing automated manufacturing systems for battery cells, modules and complete packs (with any cell format), Comau offers a range of systems for different stages of the production process, including battery cell making technologies.

By combining leading competencies in automation and electrification, Comeau supports global customers in adopting technology advancements and digitalization for the large-scale electrification of the automotive market. The focus is on providing cutting-edge solutions for the future of new energy vehicles.

