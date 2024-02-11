Column: Winter Storm Pax, remembering the Edgefield earthquake

February 10—There is a thin line between love and hate.

Take, for example, the great blizzard of 1973. Many Aiken residents who lived through it remember it with nostalgia and fondness.

Then take the great ice storm of 2014, known as Winter Storm Pax. It was indeed a dark period for many people in our region.

Snow is fluffy and fun. Ice is slippery and dangerous. One you can play into and one you try to avoid.

This coming week marks the 10th anniversary of that infamous storm. Reporter Bill Bengtson went deeper in his reporting on today’s front-page story, and spoke to several people to get their perspective.

My wife and I lived in a subdivision near Whiskey Road at the time, and it was fairly new. Utilities were underground, and most of the development was stunted so there weren’t many huge cedar or oak trees in our neighborhood.

This proved to be a blessing because, as I recall, our strength lasted for the entire duration of the program. Our home became a haven for those who needed a little warmth or a hot bath. Like some of my family members and their canine companions.

It was a pleasurable experience to look back into our historical records. Front-page headlines each day assessed the situation: “Aiken braces for snow,” “Weather brings county to a halt,” “Frozen” and “Pax Pax Punch.”

Two days later, the main headline was “Shake, Rattle and Roll” after the earthquake added insult to injury. The epicenter of the earthquake was 7 miles northwest of Edgefield.

I know exactly where I was when I felt the earthquake on Valentine’s Day evening. That Friday night I was sitting in my chair watching the Winter Olympics.

I was working in Augusta at the time, and I thought the Chronicle’s headline on earthquakes was a classic: “First the shudder, now the aftershock.”

As a player, I didn’t have much to do in the early days of Storm. I helped my news brothers from my home, or what I liked to call the “Boyette Bureau.”

However, I got news Saturday that one of the iconic trees at Augusta National Golf Club has fallen. Yes, the Eisenhower tree.

The loblolly pine on the left side of the 17th hole fairway was famous because former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a member of Augusta National, often hit it.

He once asked for its removal at a club meeting, but Augusta National and Masters president Clifford Roberts famously ordered him out of order and adjourned the meeting.

But the loss of the tree was big news in the golf world.

I spent a lot of my Saturday and Sunday tracking that story, and we were able to break the news late Sunday afternoon.

I also remember spending a large part of that weekend cleaning up debris in my parent’s yard. Unlike my neighborhood, this was an older subdivision filled with pine trees. Fortunately, none of the branches caused any damage to his house.

After PACS was completed and power restored, Aiken was surrounded by tree removal trucks for weeks. I remember the huge piles of debris around the city.

Just as a generation before us did when Hurricane Hugo caused major damage to South Carolina, our people came together and acted. We cleaned up and were back to normal in no time.

But, given the option, give me ice on top of ice. every time.

Thanks for reading.

