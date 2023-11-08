Sequoia Capital wishes to let you know that it was “intentionally misled and lied to” by convicted cryptocurrency scam artist Sam Bankman-Fried during discussions that led to a $213.5 million investment in Bankman-Fried’s firm, FTX, last year.

This is an extraordinary admission, given that Sequoia is one of Silicon Valley’s oldest and largest venture investment firms, with an estimated $28.3 billion in assets under management. Yet Sequoia partner Alfred Lin, who was involved in spearheading the FTX investment, emphasized the point following Bankman-Fried’s conviction on seven counts of fraud on Thursday.

“Today’s swift and unanimous decision confirms what we already knew,” Lynn tweeted On the day: “That SBF misled and defrauded many, from customers and employees to business partners and investors, including me and Sequoia.”

It’s hard to understand how people who sell themselves as the most sophisticated financial investors in the United States could be so thoroughly fooled by a guy in cargo shorts.

-Dennis Kelleher, Better Markets

It might be tempting to think that the Bankman-Fried decision put an end to the FTX saga. But that would be a mistake. For one thing, Bankman-Fried won’t be sentenced until March, and could face another trial next year on federal charges including bank fraud and bribery.

More important is to examine how Bankman-Fried managed to attract the country’s most sophisticated investors to bankroll his firm – as evidenced by testimony at his trial and by FTX’s post-bankruptcy chief executive. Discoveries have shown, was built on quicksand.

News bulletin

Get the latest from Michael Hiltzik

Comments on economics and more from a Pulitzer Prize winner.

enter email address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional materials from the Los Angeles Times.

Sequoia was not alone. Public pension funds in Alaska, Washington State and Ontario, Canada had direct or indirect investments in FTX. Respected money managers and venture investment firms like BlackRock, Tiger Global Management, Lightspeed, and SoftBank did the same.

There is little evidence that any of them performed due diligence – a focused investigation of a potential investment – ​​that would have exposed the discrepancies between Bankman-Fried’s claims about their firm’s operations and the reality.

It’s not just that these investors were attracted to Bankman-Fried’s unique diversity of experienced and cautious short-sellers. James Chanos calls it “techno-vague”, It’s that something prompted them to take the plunge without even noticing. To some extent this may be “FOMO” or “fear of missing out”.

But it also reflected the torrent of capital that was flowing into investment firms starting with the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. This situation continued for about two years.

“FTX is a demonstration of how venture capital standards have deteriorated in a world of easy money,” says Dennis M. Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Better Markets, a consumer and investor advocacy nonprofit. “The tanks opened up and VC people were giving money almost without any due diligence, because uninvested money is ‘bad’ so you have to take it out.”

He says investors were seduced by the potential to make massive profits from a business model that Kelleher says was tantamount to taking advantage of customers, which could go on unless one looked very closely under the hood. Didn’t see.

These investors may have thought they were safe from the notion that, in the venture world, 9 out of 10 investments go bust, but the 10th is such a big blow that it covers all the other losses. “That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work aggressively on all 10,” Kelleher told me.

“Immediately following the collapse of FTX, we conducted a comprehensive review of our due diligence process and evaluated our 18-month working relationship with SBF,” Sequoia’s Lin tweeted on Friday. “We concluded that we were deliberately misled and lied to.”

How much due diligence did Sequoia actually do? In A letter to your investors On November 9, 2022 – just as FTX began to crater – the firm claimed that it “conducts extensive research and thorough due diligence on every investment we make” and “conducts a rigorous “Diligence Process” was conducted. , The same day, he said he was zeroing out the value of his FTX holdings. Two days later, FTX declared bankruptcy.

Sequoia’s description of its due diligence does not match the version told in the slavish article about Bankman-Fried, which was commissioned from a freelance writer and posted on its website.

According to that article, Sequoia’s interest in FTX arose in the summer of 2021, when FTX was raising money from investors for a funding round that ultimately brought in more than $420 million. Lynn and another partner organized a “last-minute Zoom call” for Sequoia and others at Bankman-Fried on a Friday afternoon in July at 4 p.m.

The partners were mesmerized. According to the article, “‘I love this founder,’ one typed.” “We were incredibly impressed,” said one of the call organizers. “It was one of those blow-your-hair-out meetings.” They were even more impressed, oddly enough, when they discovered he was playing a video game, “League of Legends,” during the call.

It’s possible that Sequoia may have conducted further inquiries before investing; The funding round did not close until October 21.

But that only raises the issue of why Sequoia didn’t detect “red flags flying in every direction” around FTX, Kelleher says — or detected and ignored them. “It is difficult to understand how people who sell themselves as the most sophisticated financial investors in the United States could be so thoroughly fooled by a man playing games in cargo shorts during an interview.”

It seems unlikely that Sequoia or other investors asked basic questions about FTX that would reveal its origins.

“Sequoia could have said, ‘Can we talk to your risk officer?’ The answer would be, ‘We don’t have one of those.’ They could say, ‘Can we talk to your CFO [chief financial officer]’ The answer will be, ‘We don’t have one of those.’ There are no hard, deep questions here, just screamingly obvious questions that should have set off alarm bells.’

According to a Silicon Valley adage, venture funding is “expensive money, but smart money”—venture companies demand a larger stake in the startup in return for their investment, but by providing their connections and the knowledge born from their experience. Compensates. (In contrast, public-market investing has been called “cheap money, but dumb money.”)

No evidence exists that Bankman-Fried sought operating support from its venture investors. Instead, it seems like they invested because they wanted to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing. Crypto was still new enough that Bankman-Fried could convince investors that he had discovered the secret to turning a profit by giving this new asset class a veneer of old-school stability.

“FTX aims to combine the best practices of the traditional financial system with the best practices of the digital asset ecosystem,” he said in congressional testimony in February 2022. He was in the driver’s seat the whole way.

Not everyone was included. When Bankman-Fried came to Capitol Hill on May 11, 2022 to propose a “safe and conservative” regulatory model that would foster “competition and innovation” in US financial markets, existing futures exchanges pushed back. Back.

Terrence A., CEO of CME Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives marketplace. Duffy warned a House committee that Bankman-Fried’s model was a light regulatory regime that would “bring significant systemic risk to the US financial system.” Lawmakers dismissed his and other commodities executives’ concerns as merely the concerns of futures exchanges fearful of a new competitor.

But that was not true of Kelleher, who as an independent financial watchdog sounded the alarm loud and clear. Bankman-Fried visited Kelleher on May 3 with the goal of convincing Kelleher to support his proposal. Kelleher wasn’t buying, even though FTX offered to donate $1 million to his nonprofit.

He informed Bankman-Fried that he viewed his regulatory plan as “a dramatic and radical proposal that would eliminate the financial protections that customers, investors, and investors have worked for for decades,” while disrupting the securities and commodities markets. Apparent conflicts of interest that were not allowed in the U.S. were legalized. Kelleher told me. “If this is your business model, you are a financial predator. It’s quite simple.”

When Kelleher asked Bankman-Fried what protections would be for retail investment clients, Bankman-Fried claimed that he does not see retail investors as his target market – his goal is to attract institutional investors.

Kelleher didn’t buy it either — with FTX’s spending on an ad during the 2022 Super Bowl, and on the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s basketball arena, and on the endorsement of Tom Brady and his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and on the location Its insignia on the uniforms of Major League Baseball umpires. All those deals were clearly designed to lure ordinary investors into the confusing and dangerous crypto market.

In Kelleher’s view, the shame of the FTX saga is that it shows how venture investors are content to commit hundreds of millions of dollars of capital by investing them with lucrative profits, “more sustainable, more valuable and more”. Sustainably Profitable Companies and Ideas.”

Will this happen again? You can bet it will. Was Sequoia really “intentionally misled and lied to” by Sam Bankman-Fried? Don’t make me laugh. Whatever Bankman-Fried’s intentions, Sequoia willingly played in its sandbox, salivating for lethal profits every step of the way.

Source: www.latimes.com