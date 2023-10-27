Column: Orange County entrepreneur wins big in legal battle against Apple

A patent dispute over technology that measures oxygen levels in blood could force Apple to stop importing its watches following a ruling by the US International Trade Commission. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Orange County entrepreneur Joe Kiani has won a shocking victory in his years-long court battle against one of the world’s most powerful companies. And as a result, one of Apple’s flagship products may be banned from import into the United States.

I recently detailed Kiani’s David-vs.-Goliath legal battle against Apple, which Kiani claims infringed patents owned by his company, Irvine-based medical device maker Massimo Is.

This suggests that the United States International Trade Commission agrees. It issued a ruling favoring Kiani on the basis that the Apple Watch contains technology that infringes Masimo’s patents, and handed down an exclusion order that, if upheld, would have resulted in the devices being sold in the United States. Will be banned from import, unless there is infringing technology. Removed.

The ruling upholds a preliminary finding made in January that determined Apple infringed Masimo’s pulse-oximetry technology, which allows users to take blood-oxygen level readings. Earlier this year, a separate federal trial over whether Apple made $1.85 billion in profits from trade secrets stolen from Massimo ended in a hung jury.

The ITC decision will now go through a 60-day presidential review period in which President Biden will have the power to veto the decision. (Such vetoes are rare, but Apple, currently the world’s most valuable company by market cap, has more lobbying power than the typical petitioner.) The decision can also be appealed. , and Apple has indicated it wants to do so.

In recent years, intense legal competition has troubled Apple and put the much younger Massimo under stress. For founder Kiani, the fight was about more than protecting Massimo’s patented technology – it was about standing up to tech giants who use their power to drive out smaller competitors like them.

“Today’s USITC decision sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law,” Kiani said in a statement. “This important determination is a strong validation of our efforts to hold Apple accountable for its unlawful misuse of our patented technology.”

Kiani claims in legal filings that Apple first approached Massimo more than a decade ago, raising the idea of ​​a partnership and potentially an acquisition. Instead, he says, the tech giant launched a campaign to fire his top talent and plunder his company’s intellectual property. He estimates that he has spent $60 million in legal fees, preparing to fight against some of the other tech giants.

For Kiani, the ITC decision is a vindication.

“Injunctions are the best deterrent to IP infringers and fundamental to patent rights,” Kiani told me.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said, “Massimo attempted to unfairly use the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of American consumers, while making way for its own watch that mimics Apple’s watch. Although today’s decision will not have any immediate impact on Apple Watch sales, we believe it should be reversed, and we will continue our efforts to appeal.

Weeks before the verdict was announced, Kiani was clear about what he expected to see from the outcome.

He told me, “I want this to hurt them so bad – they don’t care about money.” “I want Apple to change its ways and conduct itself in an ethical, moral manner. They can use their power to make the world a better place.

His wish was for Apple to stop trying to prop up smaller competitors, thereby creating more room for innovation outside of Silicon Valley’s elites.

The ITC decision provides a ray of hope that such a future is possible.

