Political observers looking for clues about how Tuesday’s state and local elections will play out may find them in another category of voting: shareholder votes on corporate culture issues.

If they had done so, they would have found a clear backlash against efforts to force corporations to ignore environmental, social and governance issues or ESG.

Think of it as a strong anti-government movement among a class that is somewhat more conservative in social and fiscal matters than the average American.

Anti-ESG shareholder proposals have won the lowest levels of support on record.

That movement was universally recognized in Tuesday’s votes in politically diverse states like Ohio, Kentucky, Iowa and Virginia. In those states, the Republican Party’s culture war was rejected.

Voters wrote abortion rights into the Ohio state constitution. Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, won re-election in part by tying his Republican opponent to a tough anti-abortion position. (This is a state Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2020.)

In Virginia, an increasingly blue state, voters humiliated its Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, by maintaining a Democratic majority in one legislative chamber and flipping another to a Democratic majority.

Youngkin had tried to manipulate the abortion issue by supporting a proposal to ban abortion after 15 weeks, calculating that this would appear to be a “moderate” compromise on women’s reproductive health rights. Voters didn’t buy it.

Iowa was ground zero in the fight to exploit the notion of “parental rights” to gain broad partisan advantage. The loser there was Moms for Liberty, a far-right organization that advocates banning books in public schools — often on America’s racial history or books about LGBTQ+ people — and mask and vaccine mandates in schools. Just as the anti-COVID initiative has been fought against.

The organization arose out of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war. Its founders are closely tied to the Florida GOP. One, Bridget Ziegler, is the wife of Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler.

Earlier this year, DeSantis appointed her to the board overseeing the special district encompassing Walt Disney World, which DeSantis called the Walt Disney Company’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that suppresses discussion of gender issues. Made in retaliation for criticism. In public schools.

Moms for Liberty has also shared ties with extremist groups such as the Proud Boys, who played a leading role in the January 6 insurrection. In June, an Indiana chapter of Moms for Liberty sent out a newsletter quoting Adolf Hitler. The chapter apologized, but at a subsequent organizational conference co-founder Tiffany Justice declared, “I stand with that mother.”

Moms for Liberty ran or endorsed candidates for school boards throughout Iowa. All nine of its candidates lost in five school districts, usually receiving 10% or less of the vote. Democrats also defended the organization’s candidates or seized control of school board elections in Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

All of this indicates that voters are tired of the partisan culture war and especially the attacks on abortion rights. This brings us back to shareholder voting on ESG issues.

First, some background. ESG became an obsession of GOP culture warriors starting in 2021. The term became a partisan shibboleth, like “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) – vague enough to be applied automatically, implying something offensive or evil without the need to precisely explain it to its critics. Were criticizing.

Red states such as Texas, Florida, West Virginia and Tennessee withdrew public funds from BlackRock and other wealth managers, which they accused of pursuing ESG goals solely to the detriment of financial returns. BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment firms, became a particular target after its Chief Executive Larry Fink gave an early warning about the investment impact of global warming in his annual letter to corporate CEOs in 2020.

To a large extent, the anti-ESG crowd was simply carrying water for the oil and gas industry, which is typically targeted by shareholder resolutions on environmental issues at corporate annual meetings. As I wrote last December, the anti-ESG campaign was actually rooted in global warming denial.

For example, Tennessee enacted a law prohibiting the state treasurer from doing business with a financial institution that refuses to finance companies in the fossil fuel industry (even though the oil and gas industry is a small player in the state). .

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore informed six major Wall Street firms by letter that they have been found to be temporarily boycotting fossil fuel companies, potentially making them ineligible for state contracts. These companies are BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp and Morgan Stanley.

That move was apparently intended to protect the state’s coal industry, which was moving steadily toward economic irrelevance.

Texas enacted a law in 2021 barring municipalities from dealing with banks that had pro-ESG policies. According to a study by Daniel Garrett of the University of Pennsylvania and Ivan Ivanov of the Federal Reserve, it was a costly stance: It led to the departure of five major municipal underwriters from the state. He estimated that Texas municipalities had issued $32 billion of bonds during the first eight months after the law was enacted, with an interest cost of more than $532 million.

State legislative analysts said an Indiana measure mandating that state pension funds divest from companies and investment firms that use ESG standards would cause pension funds to lose $6.7 billion in returns over 10 years, leading to The estimated annual return will decline from 6.25% to 5.05%. This would increase the annual contributions required by state agencies and localities.

Despite the speculation, Indiana legislators approved the measure and Republican Governor Eric Holcomb signed it.

The argument of the anti-ESG crowd – particularly people like Moore, who worked under the guise of monitors of their states’ public pension funds – was that focusing on environmental, social and governance factors would free corporations and money managers from their actions. Distracted from focusing on. The primary function, which is to maximize shareholder returns.

Of course, the opposite is true. ESG issues are anything but irrelevant. The consequences of global warming are manifold but they are clearly relevant to corporate profits, and not just in the long term. “Climate risk is investment risk,” Fink wrote in 2020.

The structure of corporate governance, which includes management as well as the composition and authority of the board of directors, has a fundamental impact on the way a company operates. And social issues, such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, are deeply intertwined with how a company recruits and retains talented employees and how it projects its image to consumers.

This message clearly resonated with shareholders of many companies. In the 2021-22 proxy season, 42 shareholder proposals related to global warming were on the agenda of the annual meetings of corporations in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, according to a tally by Diligent Market Intelligence. The proposals received average support of 35.7% of shareholders – a strong performance, as proposals opposed by management almost always struggle to reach that level.

Resolutions on social issues increased from 88 in 2020-21 to 168 the following year and 209 the year after that. The average support was 30.9% in 2020-21, which dropped to 27.2% in 2021-22 and 18.1% in 2022-23.

At the 2021 annual meeting of Chevron, one of the world’s leading oil companies, an astonishing 60.7% of shareholders voted for the company to “substantially” reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. That same year, an activist hedge fund ousted two Exxon Mobil board members over concerns about the company’s role in global warming.

In the most recent proxy season, 62 resolutions on global warming reached the agenda. Average support fell to 20.9%.

Several reasons have been offered for this trend. One is that the low-hanging fruit was picked by skipping major challenges in earlier proxy seasons.

It may also be the case that shareholder proposals on these issues have become more overtly political and specific, moving toward proposals that are harder to relate to fundamental corporate objectives.

However, what is more interesting about the shareholder proposal scenario is the fate of anti-ESG proposals, which are commonly advocated by conservative and religious organizations. They are almost always losers.

“Anti-ESG shareholder proposals have won the lowest support levels on record,” Diligent’s Josh Black wrote in the introduction to this year’s Diligent survey.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a right-wing nonprofit that is one of the leading voices in the anti-ESG movement, filed 31 shareholder proposals in 2022-23, Diligent reports.

Most received less than 2% support; Proposals on environmental issues averaged 1.9% and those opposing diversity, equality and inclusion programs – a popular target of anti-ESG campaigners – received only 1.6%. A resolution criticizing human rights abuses in China received the most support, 6.7% of shareholders.

The lesson for America’s conservative culture warriors should be clear: Voters want their leaders to focus on issues of solid importance in their lives, such as economic policy, not on efforts to disrupt women’s health care rights or on small businesses. To remove reading material that may hurt children from the school library. Group of vocal agitators.

Similarly, corporate shareholders have little patience for ideologies that aim to constrain business managers’ freedom to make investment decisions based on reality. They are not fooled into thinking that global warming is a “myth”.

If our political leaders have any doubts about what really matters to their constituents, Tuesday’s results should provide an inescapable message.

