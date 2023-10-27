Column: How Beaumont is pursuing its economic development

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the City of Beaumont are working on a mission to change Beaumont’s economic development trajectory. We are on our way to create a haven for start-ups and innovative small businesses. These are not just talks; We are already implementing a series of programs that can catalyze our entrepreneurial growth.

Developing an ecosystem that can foster new ideas and businesses is at the heart of these efforts. The Chamber’s Inventors and Entrepreneurs Network is part of that effort. This program has been designed for the visionary people of the city. It is an initiative to bridge the gap between dreamers and doers, providing them a platform to bring new ideas, products and services to life. Size Up Beaumont is scheduled to launch later this month. This software will help new businesses and entrepreneurs gain insight into Beaumont’s business landscape, potential customers, suppliers and competitors. The software also allows new businesses to see how they stack up to the rest of the competition in their industry.

The Chamber’s Economic Pulse ensures we focus on the key drivers in our economy and how and what drives our growth. The Growth and Expansion Fund and the First Step Innovation Grant promise moral and financial support. We will announce their first beneficiaries in the next months.

To ensure established businesses are not left behind, the Chamber and the City unveiled the Focus on Business program designed to show appreciation for the major local employers that have long underpinned Beaumont’s economy. Another initiative is the 10X Small Business Mentoring Programme, which is aimed squarely at emerging businesses. This mentorship program prepares entrepreneurs and equips them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the tricky terrains of customer profiles, market strategies, profitability and much more.

These new initiatives paint a clear picture that Beaumont is moving forward, creating new opportunities and actively fostering innovation. We are working hard to create an ecosystem where ideas and dreams become reality. Beaumont is the place.

Steve Ahlenius is President and CEO of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce

Source: www.beaumontenterprise.com