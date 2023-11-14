Column: F1 finds fan demand at Las Vegas extravaganza, most expensive race of the year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s no such thing as a flawless first-year event, so go ahead and accept that Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix will have its ups and downs.

The warning signs were as bright as The Sphere when early pricing opened for this week’s extraordinary event, the most expensive Grand Prix to attend on this year’s 24-race calendar.

With multimillion-dollar hospitality packages, exorbitant hotel rates and an average starting “get-in price” of about $2,000, this race was never about attracting new fans to a global motorsports series or growing American audiences. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly saw the Las Vegas race as an international showstopper for the highest rollers.

Grand Prix CEO René Willem vowed on a November 3 earnings call by the Formula One Group that “we will be sold out by the time of the event”.

Well, the big race has finally arrived and tickets are still available, straight away and on the dramatically reduced secondary market. Hotel prices along the Strip have dropped and all indications suggest that first-time F1 race promoter Liberty has raised the price point substantially to attract new fans and spenders.

Cutting ticket prices by up to 60% for a few days before Saturday night’s race is just a small part of the angst behind the scenes. Locals were angry at the daily disruptions caused by the construction of the 3.85-mile (6.2 km) street circuit, which utilizes a large portion of the Strip, while highlighting several Las Vegas landmarks with a 17-turn layout. Has been compared to a “flying pig”. ,

There were early reports that F1 was demanding exorbitant licensing fees from any business with track views. F1 eventually relaxed its fees, but reportedly threatened to erect structures that would block views. There are fresh concerns over how casino staff will operate after the Strip is closed so Max Verstappen can win another race in the season where he won the championship so long ago.

The Caesars Palace Grand Prix ran on another fake course in 1981 and 1982, that time because it used a larger portion of the parking lot. The race was publicized for almost two years; It is F1’s baby, backed by Liberty, which spent $240 million to buy the property at the end of the strip to build a paddock area and a permanent pit building.

That investment was included in the one-time cost, a point Liberty Chairman and CEO Greg Maffei highlighted when Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne asked on the earnings call “Do you guys still expect this kind of revenue of $500 million?” are doing?”

Mafi replied, “I think the revenue figures that are getting close to that (are) still a reasonable estimate on profitability.” “We have seen some one-time and start-up costs that may be higher than anticipated. But remembering how it impacts us, not only directly, but indirectly, is a very beneficial race for us. Once we get past some of these initial start-up costs…it will add up. Let’s be clear, this year, we are optimizing to get there, get there on time, and have a great race.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t have some (those) objectives next year, but I think we’ll be able to optimize on other variables as well and increase profitability.”

F1 and Liberty want Las Vegas to become a long-term fixture on the F1 schedule.

The week will be considered a success by its promoters when all is said and done as the return of F1 to Las Vegas after 41 years is set to be a star-studded entertainment extravaganza. When the race was announced in early 2022, Liberty was clearly chasing F1’s newfound popularity, driven by Netflix, within the United States.

The addition of Las Vegas to the 2023 calendar marks the third stop in the US – more than any other country – and the fifth in North America. Before the behind-the-scenes “Drive to Survive” docudrama that aired at the height of the pandemic, Austin, Texas, was home to the only F1 stop in the U.S. until Miami is added in 2022. The US last hosted three F1 races in a season in 1982.

But nothing about this weekend is targeted at the new American fan, from pricing to when the cars are even on the track. Saturday night’s race is not scheduled to start before 10 p.m. locally – it is scheduled to be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday morning in Europe – and thus the overnight temperatures in Las Vegas are set to be the coldest race in series history. hopefully.

There’s plenty to do while you wait for the actual racing. Parties and special events run throughout the week and feature “The Netflix Cup”, a live event that will pit drivers from “Drive to Survive” and golfers from “Full Swing” in a match-play tournament.

Verstappen, who won his third consecutive world championship with six races remaining and has won 17 of 20 races this season, is not impressed.

“First of all, I think if you look at the layout of the track we are there more for the show than the racing,” Verstappen said. “But you know, I’m not really into it. I’m more like, ‘I’ll go out there and do my thing and go again.’

And this is the second problem with this exuberant phenomenon. Barring complete disaster, Verstappen and Red Bull should win again this weekend and American racing fans don’t find his dominance that attractive. Viewership on ESPN this season is down 8% from last year, but their victory in Brazil on November 5 was still the most watched show that day on the sports network and more viewers in the 18 to 34 demographic than the NASCAR championship. The numbers were above average. Finale according to SportsMedia Watch.

F1 still enjoys high marks among its global audience, who appreciate the nuances of racing series and understand that the best competes not usually just to win. F1 chairman Stefano Domenicali discussed this with investors.

“Other teams are still competing for first place, there is a tough fight down the field at every event,” Domenicali said on the earnings call. He said six different teams have achieved podium finishes this season, and Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have improved.

“We have even more battles to see in the remainder of the season, even as a number of teams are focusing on their 2024 cars,” Domenicali said. “While the performance shortcomings caused by recent events appear to be closing in, we expect a real challenge for the Max next year.”

,

AP Auto Racing:

Source: apnews.com