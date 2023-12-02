Column: Budget update proves government not serious about federal finances

Put down the credit cards and pick up some scissors, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s best tip for Ottawa.

Taxpayers should prepare for the impact based on the latest estimates from the Finance Minister.

Interest charges on the federal debt will rise from $47 billion this year to $61 billion in 2028-29, according to the budget update.

But what does $61 billion mean to you?

Sixty one billion is the same amount the government plans to collect with GST in 2028-29.

So, in a few years, when you pay GST on a hockey stick, a tank of gas or a bar of soap, every penny will go toward interest charges on the federal debt.

In fact, the interest charges will exceed federal health care transfers next year.

Let the shock sink in a little deeper: What could we do if it weren’t for the federal loan?

we could actually do this double Federal health expenditure.

or we could completely End GST in a year or two.

Somehow the government is stating these shocking estimates quite calmly.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland claims that “the foundation of our fall economic statement is our responsible fiscal plan.”

But last year the government spent 474 billion dollars. And this year the Fed plans to spend $489 billion. The government will spend $595 billion per year by 2029.

Pro-tip for Freeland: When you’re spending billions of dollars more each year, you’re saving money in the wrong way.

And all that spending comes on top of an already inflated bottom line. Even before the pandemic, the Trudeau government was spending at an all-time high. And this is after accounting for inflation and population differences.

Last year’s deficit of $35 billion will increase to $40 billion this year. The Fed has no plan to balance the budget. And he is increasing interest charges.

Again, prepare yourself, because in 2028, federal loan interest charges will cost taxpayers $61 billion. For context, interest fees before the pandemic were about $20 billion per year.

Meanwhile, if you are expecting meaningful tax relief from this government, you should not hold your breath.

“I completely understand that after three difficult years – with a global pandemic, global inflation and rising global interest rates – Canadians are tired, frustrated and feeling pressured,” Freeland said.

“What Canadians deserve today is for us to address the very real pain that so many are feeling.”

For Freeland, the easiest and simplest way to help Canadians is to stop taking so much money out of taxpayers’ wallets in the first place.

But Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are unwilling to provide even the simplest form of tax relief, such as eliminating the sales tax at gas pumps. GST on carbon tax alone will cost taxpayers $429 million this year.

The government is not willing to end the undemocratic escalator of increasing liquor tax every year without a single vote in Parliament. Next year’s increase would cost taxpayers about $100 million.

The government is unwilling to give all Canadians the same relief it gave Atlantic Canadian families by removing the carbon tax from everyone’s home heating bill. A carbon tax on natural gas will cost the average family $300 this year.

The budget update is an acknowledgment that the government has a spending problem, but is still not serious about managing our finances or providing real tax relief.

The solution for Trudeau and Freeland should be simple: put down the credit cards and pick up some scissors.

Franco Terrazano is the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Source: www.bing.com