In my school days, a “C” grade rank was certification of mediocrity. That’s the right way to think about the recent scorecard, on which the American retirement system scored an unforgivably low C+.

That grade put the U.S. behind the Netherlands, Iceland and Israel (all A’s); and Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland (all solid B or B+). If you’re looking for bragging rights, the U.S. came in even with France.

The scores come to us from business consulting firm Mercer, which ranked 47 national pension systems for its Global Pensions Index on parameters such as adequacy, sustainability (including reliability of funding) and integrity (such as regulation of private pension providers).

Better pension systems around the world ensure that all workers are saving for their retirement. Its benefits should not be limited to one section of the workforce.

-David Knox, Mercer

That C+ might be good enough for a lazy student to earn a college degree, but for the richest country in the world with the most powerful and diverse industrial economy, it might as well be an F.

One of the particular shortcomings of the US system identified by the Mercer team is that it leaves too many workers out in the cold, including gig workers and low-income blue-collar workers.

This is because, unlike some high-scoring countries, employers in the US are not required to provide retirement benefits to all workers. Mercer also said the rules allowing workers to access their retirement savings early are too generous.

“Better pension systems around the world ensure that all workers are saving for their retirement,” Mercer senior partner David Knox, lead author of this year’s Pension Index report, told me by email. “This should not be a benefit limited to one section of the workforce. Furthermore, better systems do not allow pension plan members to access their benefits during their working years. That is, the accumulated benefits are preserved till retirement.

Retirement experts are also concerned that the burden of saving for retirement is being passed on to workers rather than borne by their employers.

This is the result of a shift among employers from defined benefit pensions, through which they take on the bulk of investment and market risk, to 401(k)-style defined contribution plans, in which workers are exposed to those risks.

Margaret Franklin, chief executive of the CFA Institute, an organization of investment professionals that co-sponsored the report, says, “When thinking about ways to improve the American system, we must first consider … increased individual access to retirement. The responsibility is to plan, in addition to social security, for the many individuals who lack a guaranteed pension.”

The US system’s numerical score in the Mercer Index declined slightly, largely due to a decline in its integrity score, although Mercer did not explain what caused the decline. The US score is still slightly higher than in any of Mercer’s previous reports since 2009, except last year. Overall, the US ranks 22nd out of 47 systems in the index.

But if you’re hoping things will improve for American retirees in the near future, the induction of Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) into the House Speaker position should give you pause. Johnson is a long-term supporter of cutting Social Security and Medicare benefits through changes such as raising the retirement and eligibility ages for the programs.

He has also advocated examining the costs of those programs through a “bipartisan debt commission” that would essentially put them into the deficit reduction pot with other spending. After reaching the Speaker’s chair on Wednesday, Johnson immediately Promised to make this panel,

“We have to get the country back on track… Now we know it is not an easy task and tough decisions will have to be taken,” he said ominously.

Johnson’s disdain for the principles and implications of Social Security’s cosmetic “reforms” and his ignorance of its history are obvious.

Here he is displaying all these qualities in a concentrated burst of brilliant, charming simplicity during an appearance on C-SPAN on July 19, 2022:

“When Social Security was created in the ’60s, the average life expectancy was in the mid-70s,” he said. “Now people routinely live to be 100. So people have been in this program for decades when it was never structured to be able to do that.”

A few things about it. First and foremost, Social Security was created in 1935, not the ’60s. Nevertheless, the average American life expectancy for anyone who reached age 45 or older was more than 70. For 65-year-olds – that is, those who were eligible to start collecting benefits – the average life expectancy was about 78.

In other words, Social Security was structured from the beginning to accommodate beneficiaries living average lives well into their 70s, and demographic records told its creators that life expectancy would continue to rise. Today, the average life expectancy of a 65-year-old is about 85 years.

As for Americans “regularly” living to age 100, one has to wonder where Johnson would have made this fanciful claim. In 2021, there were 89,739 centenarians in the US out of a total population of 336 million. This constitutes approximately 2.5 hundredths of one percent of the population. You can debate whether that’s a lot or a little, but by any standard, it’s not “regular.”

Perhaps Johnson was taking a leaf out of the record of his home state, which has an exceptionally long-lived population? Sadly no. Louisiana ranked 41st among states for percentage of 100-year-olds in 2019 (0.016%) – behind public health stalwarts like Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia.

What may be even more worrying is Johnson’s attempt to link Social Security and Medicare reforms to his sociological views on abortion rights. during A House Judiciary Committee hearing (The source of the dated clip, not provided by committee Democrats), Johnson said:

“Roe v. Wade gave constitutional protection to the intentional killing of unborn children in America… You think about the impact it has had on the economy. We’re all struggling to cover Social Security and Medicare and all the other bases.” If we had all those capable workers in the economy, we wouldn’t have flopped like this.”

She’s not the first anti-abortion radical to cite the apparent strain of women’s reproductive rights on the American workforce as if we should live in a “Handmaid’s Tale” dystopia. But no one is used to this clapping from the right-wing fringes, not from someone as high up as Johnson in government.

Overall, Johnson’s approach toward social safety net programs draws from the GOP’s library of lies about the programs’ finances and their impact on the federal budget.

“The reality is they are headed for bankruptcy,” he said in his C-SPAN appearance in July 2022. “In just a few years, Social Security has deteriorated. Medicare, Medicaid, all these big spending programs do the same because we’re drowning in debt.

The idea that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are going “bankrupt” is standard Republican hearsay. So the idea is that Social Security will “go belly up” in a few years – even if Congress sits on its hands, the program will still have enough revenue to cover three-quarters of the benefits payable.

The notion that those programs are drivers of federal debt is also a poor standard GOP talking point. A far more significant part of the federal budget deficit is the massive tax cut that Johnson’s party gifted to corporations and the wealthy in 2017, a $1.5 trillion gift that provided no significant benefit to the American economy.

Johnson voted for it. All their rhetoric about “saving” social programs is to ensure that the beneficiaries of that bounty are able to keep their money.

In measuring Johnson’s record on 10 legislative measures important to retirees, the Alliance for Retired Americans gave him a 0% score for 2022, and a 5% score for his entire career. He was the lowest scoring senator or representative from his state.

Johnson voted against all 10 measures, including ensuring voter access, expanding health benefits for veterans, the omnibus federal spending bill for fiscal year 2022, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which would give Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices. A provision allowing permission was included. Setting limits on out-of-pocket costs for insulin for Medicare members.

The Mercer team pointed to some improvements that would increase the US system’s index score in the future.

These include increasing the minimum benefit for low-income retirees. This is an idea that has been embraced by Social Security advocates in the Democratic Party. On the Republican side, it has generally been proposed as part of a plan that would limit benefits for higher-income retirees.

Mercer also recommends improving vesting rights for all retirement plan members and improving inflation protection – a feature of Social Security, but not many private or corporate retirement plans.

Experts also support the requirement to take part of any retirement benefits as an annuity stream, which will limit the erosion of benefits taken as a lump sum and perhaps protect them from being lost in imprudent investments, whereas this is more likely. That the benefits will last long. life.

None of these recommendations should be out of the question for U.S. lawmakers serious about ensuring retirement security for American workers. Mercer is right that the American system could be greatly improved – especially if thinkers like Speaker Johnson get out of the way.

