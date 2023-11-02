Colored Ties joins the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia (UBC) as a Foundation Member

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2023) – Colored Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV:TIE) (OTC PINK:APEOF) (FSE:97A0) (“CTI” Or “company“) an investment firm that focuses on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, is pleased to announce that it has become a Foundation Member, along with the company’s CEO and President of the University of British Columbia. Became a board member of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (MDRU).

MDRU is an industry-funded research group established at the University of British Columbia to provide mineral exploration research, education and professional training to the industry. He has expertise in gold reserves, porphyry copper systems, regional metallurgy and the development of exploration tools, technologies and strategies. He has research initiatives in the fields of geometallurgy, exploration geochemistry, tailings and CO2 mineralization. They are global, with projects around the world and a diversity of industry partners and collaborators. They pursue research and training objectives with a team of experienced researchers, graduate students and contributing UBC faculty members.

As an integrated geological, geochemical and geophysical research group, they address exploration and mining challenges through applied geological research projects and professional development opportunities in an effort to enhance the value of member’s exploration and mineralization projects.

Through the contribution of CAD$35,000 to MDRU, CTI joins major natural resources companies such as Teck Resources, Rio Tinto, Newmont Mining, Barrick Gold and others with projects in Canada and around the world. Among other holdings, CTI holds a portfolio of investments focused on mining and critical minerals exploration. With the global green energy transition well underway, CTI will engage MRDU to partner on research and project production in depleted and unexplored areas targeting critical mineral exploration in Canada.

Becoming a member of the Foundation provides a number of ancillary benefits, including access to highly qualified people, analytical tools, research archives and training opportunities. Within this collaborative community, MDRU researchers provide consultation in a variety of areas, including applied mineralogy, litho-geochemistry, transformation vectoring, mineral chemistry, magmatic fertility, structural geology, carbonate footprinting and more.

“Coloured Ties Capital is a ‘Project Generator’. It promotes projects and start-up companies in a variety of sectors, including early-stage mineral exploration. CTI naturally as a founding member of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit of the University of British Columbia is appropriate. Kal Malhi, CEO and Chairman of Colored Ties Capital, says, “This allows us to launch a mineral exploration industry initiative in MRDU to locate mineral projects that are under-explored, and even that among new important mineral commodities, even in completely unknown areas of the world.”

In further news, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. until October 31, 2023 (the “Pinnacle Digest Agreement”). Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are trading names of Maximus Strategic Consulting. Inc. (“Maximus”). Maximus will produce and distribute engaging video content (“Content”) through Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter, YouTube channel, social feeds and online advertising on Google platforms, intended to explain the Company’s accomplishments and growth plans for the future. . Additionally, all company news releases will be featured in Pinnacle Digest’s weekly email newsletter for the duration of the marketing program. Maximus and its principals are at arm’s length from the Company and have no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any right or intention to acquire such interest.

For further information please contact:

Colored Ties Capital Inc.

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: www.bing.com