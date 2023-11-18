Colorado’s labor market softened in October, but don’t panic

Hiring by local governments and schools helped the state add 1,500 jobs last month and offset job cuts in the private sector. (Photo by Hyong Chang/The Denver Post)

Colorado’s unemployment rate continues to rise, and private-sector hiring turned negative again last month, according to an update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Friday.

Employers in the state added a net 1,500 new jobs last month, but governments did the heavy lifting, adding 1,700 jobs. One of the biggest surprises in the report was the decline in September’s jobs numbers, which turned an initial gain of 1,500 jobs into a decline of 100.

“The weak data for October was no surprise; However, it was troubling that the September data, which was originally up to 1,500 workers, was revised down to 1,600,” Broomfield economist Gary Horvath said in an email.

Private sector employers shed a net 200 jobs last month, with the biggest losses in the construction sector, down 1,400 jobs, and trade, transportation and utilities down 900 jobs. Private sector gains were largest in leisure and hospitality, where employment increased by 1,500 jobs.

Over the past year, employers in the state have added 33,100 non-agricultural jobs, governments have added 20,100 jobs and leisure and hospitality have added 17,000 jobs.

The number of unemployed workers rose by 2,400 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis, pushing the state’s unemployment rate to 3.3% in October from 3.2% in September. Colorado’s rate remains historically low, and it is below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.9% in October.

Ryan Gedney, a senior state labor economist, said Colorado ranks middle-of-the-road among states in terms of the 25th-lowest unemployment rate, tied with Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Job seekers gravitate to states with tight labor markets. Colorado isn’t the strongest state when it comes to unemployment – ​​Maryland is. Nor is it the weakest, a title that Nevada also claims.

The loss of private sector jobs is mostly linked to higher interest rates, which are key to the Federal Reserve’s strategy of trying to fight inflation by cooling the economy. Companies in the finance, real estate and construction sectors are being particularly hard hit.

“We are seeing a decline of 3.9% or 7,200 jobs lost in the construction sector from last year. A lot of this is being driven by the interest rate environment,” Gedney said.

The state is seeing strong employment growth in professional, scientific and technical services, where wages are higher, and the leisure and hospitality sector, hotels and restaurants, are recovering from declines suffered during the pandemic. Public sector recruitment, mostly by local governments and schools, is filling this gap.

