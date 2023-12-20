Colorado Supreme Court gives Republicans a chance to defend themselves

John Kenneth Galbraith wrote, “The experience of being disastrously wrong is salutary.” “No economist should be denied this, and many aren’t.”

I am not an economist. But I was wrong about the litigation to stop Donald Trump from voting as an insurrectionist. I wrote in August that this project was a “hypothesis.” Now, by a 4-3 vote, the Colorado Supreme Court has turned the fantasy into at least temporary reality.

The Fourteenth Amendment provides that whoever took the oath to support the Constitution of the United States, and who then “joins in rebellion or insurrection against the same”, is prohibited from holding any federal or state office. Unless excused by a vote of two. One third of both houses of Congress.

I doubted that any contemporary court would apply this Civil War legacy to 2020 politics. The Colorado Supreme Court just did. Trump took the oath of office to the United States when he entered the presidency in 2017. According to the Colorado court, his actions amounted to joining an insurrection in response to the violent coup attempt of January 6, 2021. Therefore, the court ruled earlier today, Trump is disqualified from appearing on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado.

Colorado’s decision is not the final word. The Colorado Supreme Court is the final say on Colorado law. However, in this case, the Colorado court is interpreting a federal constitutional amendment. Its decision can and will be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

J. Michael Luttig and Lawrence H. Tribe: The Constitution prevents Trump from becoming president again

But the possibility of another judicial appeal doesn’t diminish the drama or political potential of what just happened.

The big winner from tonight’s decision is not President Joe Biden. The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision does not pertain to the general election in November 2024. It’s about Colorado’s Republican primary. If the decision is upheld, the major beneficiaries will be Trump’s Republican rivals, one of whom — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami — may win Colorado’s delegates. Will bring victory at the national level. Republican convention. If the decision is extended to other states, one of that roster will win those delegates as well.

The US Supreme Court now has an opportunity to offer Republicans a way out of their Trump predicament, so that some non-insurgent candidate can win the Republican nomination and run for president.

The Colorado court has invited the American political system to move away from authoritarian disaster back to normal politics — in a race where the Biden-Harris ticket faces more-or-less normal opponents rather than a former president who openly Eager to become a dictator.

I personally did not expect such a possibility to open up, and I was concerned about the risks that came with this possibility. Will pro-Trump voters accept the legitimacy of court actions against their candidate? But the timing of this case minimizes the risk.

The Colorado Supreme Court strongly condemned Trump personally. This branded him a rebel, indeed a traitor. This added his name to the list of Confederate rebels whom the authors of the Fourteenth Amendment wanted to ban from politics. And at the same time, that court also offered Trump’s party freedom from Trump.

Polls indicate that Americans’ preferences for 2024 are as follows: Trump will probably lose to Biden, but almost any other Republican will beat the current president. So far, Trump supporters have been shielding Biden from his weaknesses, insisting on nominating an even weaker alternative. Republicans who want to win in 2024 have just been given a huge favor, if they’ll accept it: A state supreme court ruled that their weakest general-election candidate is disqualified from running in the primaries, where Their ultra-loyal base is not emotional, not thinking.

If upheld by the Supreme Court, the Colorado court’s decision could save the GOP from itself. Will the GOP agree to be bailed out?

Read: Trump’s threat to democracy is now systemic

Since Trump made his comments about wanting to be a dictator one day, some Republicans have argued that there is nothing to fear, because the institutions will stop him: Trump has said he will, the military will Will not follow illegal orders; Justice Department won’t prosecute authoritarian cases Trump says he wants to bring. For those Republicans: Here’s your chance. The Colorado court has given you what should have been your dearest wish, a clear path to the Republican nomination for a post-Trump nominee. Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and even the arrogant Ron DeSantis would all be more constitutional presidents than Donald Trump — and Haley in particular would prove herself a more compelling candidate.

So far, Trump’s Republican rivals have shown themselves too scared to fight and too weak to win. Further question: Are they too scared and too weak, even when they are given victory by the courts? The immediate reaction of many of them, as always, was to cower and cower – to take Trump’s side against their own. This is their final exit; If they come out ahead, there will be no one else before the primary is over.

The current Supreme Court is highly beholden to the wishes of conservative America. If the conservative majority feels like getting permission from Republicans to save Republicans from themselves, they can do so. If they sense a veto from Republicans, they may not do it. What is said and done in the next days and hours may be of great importance. If Republicans want to defend themselves, they should stop pretending to object.

