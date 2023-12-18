Colorado company banned for making fake documents

A Colorado business that was temporarily closed by court order has been allowed to resume operations, but without the ability to sell many of the counterfeit documents previously served.

PropDocs includes bank statements, medical marijuana cards, college degrees, eviction notices, police reports, high school diplomas, temporary protection orders or child custody paperwork (complete with judge’s signature), title, out-of-state temporary tags and proof. Created and printed. Insurance for vehicles, regardless of your actual training, resume with certification letter for operating heavy machinery or working as a nurse.

According to state investigators, it’s all fraud.

Prosecutors claimed the business filled thousands of orders over the past two years and expanded its offering to more than 70 types of false documents.

After a months-long investigation a judge in August ordered the business’s doors closed and its assets seized.

“The defendants knew their documents would be used to commit fraud; they simply did not care,” prosecutors wrote in the state’s complaint against Visual Prop Studios LLC.

Visual Prop Studios is the entity that was doing business as PropDocs. It has been registered to the state by its owner, 49-year-old Aurora resident Erdis Moore III. The three-year-old business is registered to Moore’s home address near Utah Park. However, customers were directed to a storefront after making a purchase on the company’s website. Since the company refused to mail or deliver documents, customers were directed directly to this storefront to pick up their purchases.

In March, an undercover investigator purchased a false tax return, a temporary license plate and an insurance card, then a false protection order and child custody order from PropDocs. Inside the PropDox store, the investigator saw signs that read, “We make proofs of anything,” and “”Your imagination is our limit.” Another sign instructed customers to stop by the business. Do not explain how fake documents are being used.

The business advertised its products as theatrical props, educational tools, and material for playing jokes.

After PropDocs was initially ordered to cease operations, investigators uncovered even more deceptive practices. These include ways to “reset” consumer credit using credit privacy numbers, which the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has deemed “essentially fraudulent Social Security numbers.” According to the office’s research, the scheme’s victims were often children, older adults, and prisoners.

The state AG’s office announced Wednesday that the company has agreed to stop selling counterfeit documents and credit “reset” services. PropDocs will also pay $20,000 to the state. That money will be earmarked for any victims of the business’s practices, the AG’s office said in a press release. It will also go towards consumer protection education and enforcement.

