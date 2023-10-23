Colorado business pays off debt with more than 3 tons of coins: "a major fu" the recipient says

According to the plaintiff in the case, the Northern Colorado welding business is trying to repay a debt of $23,500 in quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies to a subcontractor who weighed more than three tons, calling the move ‘malicious’ and “a “Chief FU” says.

Danielle Beam, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the case, Fired Up Fabrication LLC, called the delivery of the 6,500-pound coin “a symbolic middle finger.”

According to court documents in the case, JMF Enterprises hired Fired Up Fabrication as a subcontractor to perform welding work at an apartment building. Fired Up Fabrication later filed a civil suit against JMF, saying they were not paid in full.

In July, the two sides went to arbitration and JMF agreed to pay the subcontractor $23,500 to settle the financial dispute.

The settlement agreement did not specify how the settlement amount should be paid.

But six weeks ago, Beam said she got a call from the driver of a flatbed truck who said he was parked near her office and delivering the settlement. It was discovered that the driver was attempting to deliver a 2x3x4 box, which was filled with coins and weighed over 6,500 pounds. “It was filled with a mixture of loose coins,” the driver told Beam. Beam said JMF’s attorney assured him that the three-ton delivery would contain $23,500 in coins and “would require a forklift to move it.”

Beam said she couldn’t accept the coins because the freight elevator in her century-old downtown Denver office building couldn’t carry more than 3,000 pounds.

“Even if I wanted to take this box of coins, there was no way for me to do it,” Beam told CBS News Colorado.

He called the coin stunt “frivolous” and a “waste of time”.

CBS News Colorado contacted Giovanni Camacho, the attorney representing JMF, but he had no comment.

“This is ridiculous,” Beam said. “Until it’s happening to you”.

In court pleadings, JMF’s lawyers wrote, “The coins, being current coins of the territory, constitute a tender of the settlement funds, and, therefore, JMF has complied with the terms of the agreement. The specific form of payment is not outlined.”

“JMF has no intention of harassing plaintiffs, wasting time, or thwarting a settlement,” Camacho further wrote.

JMF asked a judge to force the plaintiffs to accept the coins.

A Larimer County judge is considering the request but Beam says the stunt would likely adversely affect JMF.

The judge “thought it was malicious,” he said at a court hearing last week. He said he expects the judge to order JMF to give him a standard form of payment like a check and may order the company to pay an additional $7,000 in attorney fees.

“It’s a small thing and a huge waste of time,” Beam said.

