Color-changing materials could protect nuclear materials, other valuables

Sandia National Laboratories materials chemist Cody Corbin works in a glove box, preparing a container filled with bead fragments that will turn brown if someone attempts to tamper with the container’s contents. Credit: Craig Fritz/Sandia National Laboratories

Every over-the-counter medicine bottle has a protective seal, usually a plastic wrap or a foam layer, or both. These seals indicate attempts at tampering. In a parallel concern, the International Atomic Energy Agency relies on tamper-indicating devices to ensure that it detects when containers of nuclear material have been opened or tampered with.

However, just as a medicine bottle can be opened and the tamper-evident seal carefully reattached by a bad actor, the IAEA is concerned that its equipment could be bypassed and repaired. Or it can be fake. A possible solution? Engineers at Sandia National Laboratories have developed a groundbreaking prototype using “injury-resistant” materials. Their innovation doesn’t just detect tampering; The new device boldly displays evidence such as battle scars.

“Our first idea was to create a ‘bleeding’ material where it was extremely obvious that it had been tampered with,” said Heidi Smartt, Sandia electrical engineer and project lead. “We then created a new device using these materials where the damage is obvious for people to see. No one has created a concept like this for international nuclear safeguards before.”

color changing chemical

Using commercially available colored water beads, a color-changing chemical reaction, and 3D-printed cases, the team created puck-shaped devices that turn dark brown when damaged or have a loop of wire threaded through them. Slip out.

A key part of the color-changing solution is a chemical called L-DOPA, which the body uses to make several important neurotransmitters. This chemical can react with oxygen to form melanin, the brown chemical that gives human skin, hair and eyes their color.

A bruised, tampered container. Credit: Craig Fritz

The research team explored several other color-changing solutions before determining that a melanin-producing reaction, somewhat like the reaction caused by tanning, was the most practical, said Sandia Materials chemist Cody Corbin. “It’s been working beautifully ever since.”

If someone makes a small hole in the device or tries to take out the wires attached to it, oxygen leaks inside. Once inside, oxygen reacts with the color-changing solution near the damage, turning it brown. Over time, more oxygen gets in, and the “injury” worsens.

Speckled Puck Production

The Sandia prototype devices are about the size of a stack of seven US half-dollar coins, the same size as the metal cup seals the agency has been using since the 1960s. The IAEA relies on tamper-indicating devices around the openings of cabinets containing critical monitoring equipment. The equipment also visits open sites of spent nuclear fuel containers to clarify possible contamination.

However, IAEA inspectors need to carefully examine these devices and their wire loops, looking and feeling for strange marks, color differences, and other evidence of tampering. This inspection takes time and is subject to human error. The Sandia prototype is intended to reduce the time and subjectivity of such inspections.

To create the filling for the prototype devices, Corbin’s team adds a little water to a mixture of clear and colored water beads until they become soft, he said. Then they mix the beads until they are broken into small pieces but not a fine powder. Once dried, they transfer the bits to a piece of laboratory equipment called a glovebox.

Time-lapse video of a hole being made in the container and the color changing. Credit: Craig Fritz

The glovebox contains several pairs of thick rubber gloves that allow researchers to conduct experiments in an oxygen-free environment. Once inside the glovebox, the bead pieces are soaked in a color-changing solution and then a researcher pours the mixture into 3D-printed cases and seals them. Once sealed, the cases can be removed.

“The other side of tamper-evident is to make sure you have unique identification to ensure that the devices are not easy to counterfeit and alter,” Corbin said. “The bead bit colors provide an anti-counterfeiting aspect. If someone wants to imitate the puck, they have to get each of the red, blue and green spots in the same place.”

The equipment is being put to the test

Smartt said the team is now testing dozens of pucks in a variety of conditions that mimic the different environments in which they might be used. This involves testing materials at temperatures ranging from -22°F to 150°F and under intense UV light to rapidly age them for as little as three years.

Last year, the team filed a patent on a color-changing material and recently pursued a patent on a tamper-indicating device. The team may also pursue additional federal funding to test the devices in the field and seek corporate partners to license and commercialize the technology. The team has also created entire enclosures that indicate tampering with materials that change color as part of another ongoing project.

“From the beginning of our work on these materials, we’ve found them to be really valuable to any industry that is concerned about tampering with their packaging,” Smartt said. “I think we can really add value to that visually evident aspect of our devices; it’s a whole new thing. There are a lot of other potential uses for these loop seals as well.”

