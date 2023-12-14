Colombian congressional panel opens investigation into president over alleged campaign finance irregularities

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s congressional committee on Wednesday ordered a preliminary investigation into President Gustavo Petro on allegations of crimes in the financing of his election campaign.

The Commission of Investigation and Charges, which has judicial functions in handling complaints against the president, said it ordered the investigation after analyzing information provided by prosecutors following revelations of alleged irregular campaign contributions involving Petro’s son. .

Colombia’s presidents are immune from investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Prosecutors initially accused Petro’s son, Nicolas Petro, of receiving improper funds – cash that was not from his earnings as Atlantico’s deputy. Prosecutors say that during their investigation, they discovered that a portion of those irregular funds allegedly went to his father’s 2022 presidential campaign.

The son first promised to cooperate in the investigation but then backed out.

Presidential defense lawyer Mauricio Paiva issued a statement on Monday saying the law prohibits prosecutors from using Nicolas Petro’s statements as “a means of evidence in any process” because the cooperation failed.

According to a report published by Semana magazine, Nicolas Petro said during questioning in August that his father was aware of alleged irregular funds channeled into the campaign. The son later denied that his father had knowledge of this.

The Congressional Commission of Investigation and Impeachment said “further evidence is needed with the aim of clarifying the facts”, but did not say whether it planned to use its powers to subpoena Petro to testify.

If the committee determines that the President engaged in misdeeds, its 16 members will decide whether to file a bill of impeachment in the full House of Representatives. If the House agrees, it will send the case to the Senate for hearing, which could lead to the president’s removal from office.

