In Ciudad, Medellin, Colombia, this is the initial discoteca of NFT payments. Typically after being publicly established, you need to have the leverage you need to reap the benefits of an NFT.

Astronia es el nombre de la primara discoteca nft de Colombia, El Proyecto Fue Anunciado durante 2022 con A collection of 2,120 NFTs that sellers have A todos aquellos que quesieron hacer parte de una de las primeras apuestas de este estilo en latinoamerica, A successful builder, a dinner and a great deal of technology to fulfill one objective of this project, gaining a new experience.

Astronia: the first NFT operation in Colombia

Ahead of the official aperture, Astronia’s founders, Juan David Vizcaya, Carlos Jimenez and Andres Luna, the total number of sellers of NFTs that have participated in the project. Los Proprietarios de Dichos token d character no convertible Resiben sirtos beneficios.

For example, Tien el 50% de discount en el cost de la entrada a la discoteca, use another personality to gain advantage. Still, the ability to complete the overall investment process on NFTs, and this includes, sellers and others Future O alquilarlo para obtainer mayors gananias.

At the same time, all beneficial receipts for Astronia’s acquisition of NFTs, discussions on the use of NFTs en provenza, el pobladoTaking into account the existence of VIP spaces, parking spots, fast access, preferential access and access to an event such as Concertos Presencials and NL. Metaverso.

Desde luego no se puede ignorer que se serrata de una discoteca. Already, I have made comments establishing the origins of the music as reggaeton, electronica and alternative music.

Read More: Can You Create an NFT Seller for Free? so i need grace

Astronia took into consideration how many products I’ve owned for over a year that I get at least once. Lo antecedent debido a que, al unir el mundo real con los NFTs, est possible las personas pierdon el miedo a aprender y escutar sobre technologies como blockchain,

“Planning to get a factor of 10-60 with a traditional project of NFT. Different information about a product has been transformed into a memorable moment with a nightly entertainment.

After acquiring the treasury of Astronia aged 10-60, it is a transformation project into an active digital memory. benefit of past beneficiaries, personal benefit Irreplaceable, Intercombiar or Renter Segun sold by a shop owner and seller It is necessary.

Para 2027, a worldwide investment of $3,162 million from NFTs, thanks to a project in Estrenia, Colombia. Fuente: Statista

“It’s been over a year since the Proximos NFT and over a year ago one week ago Los Primeros have been asked to work together to learn from where they can learn from.”

Tecnologia, la Major Aliada de la Primera Discoteca NFT de Colombia

But there are no fungibles left, nor a new technology that has become part of Astronia. El colombiano’s acuerdo, astronía cuenta con un sistema operativo llamado lsvx os This is the ability of the optimizer to relate to the environment in the context of use. In fact, it involves taking into account the functions of reality. You can offer robot autonomy to enhance your customers’ experience.

Read More: NFT for NFTs in large quantities, to lose tokens without any change

Despite the ban, after the completion of NFT’s Discoteca project, the technology was not provided with 100% customer service.

“Technology Questions for Entretenimiento. It is simply enough to work digitally at work, so Get 100% customer feedbackAs you gain experience at the request of ordnance. For example, to be free with QR, it is allowed that we need a day, we need to start a process for our cellularases, which allows us to get the job done on time. This includes, taking into account the ingredients of the preparation, the content of the Nuestro menu, a detailed description of the ingredients of the agricultural regeneration”

Another important theme of NFT Discoteca is education. The idea of ​​creating a project for NFT to collect funds is to establish a connection between a teacher and a personality.

,[Es importante] I think it’s a technology that’s really disappointing; “I am likely to learn about blockchain.”

Con Esperanto, Los Emprenadores Colombianos pretended to bring down Colombia’s Brecha Digital and educated people about the technical knowledge of NFTs. You have no token for a manera, segura y transparent de fondier y construction en el mundo, de forma agil y con motu beneficios.

answer responsibility

RESPONSIBILITY RESPONSE: The following points from The Trust Project represent the opinions and perspectives of individual industry experts. BeInCrypto is dedicated to transparency of information, but an opinion has been expressed in an article that no reflection is necessary for BeInCrypto or personally. Students are given independent and consultative information about a professional solution based on this material.

Source: es.beincrypto.com