Collins Dictionary’s 2023 Word of the Year is Tech’s Hottest Abbreviation

Collins Dictionary’s word of the year is AI – the widely used abbreviation of artificial intelligence.

“Touted to be the next great technological revolution, AI has seen rapid growth and is much talked about in 2023,” the UK dictionary, published by HarperCollins in Glasgow, announced in a blog post today (November 1).

AI has become increasingly incorporated into daily life, from everyday use cases like email that predicts what you’ll say next and Instagram’s beauty filters to big developments like health care diagnostics and self-driving cars. The technique has also been used to create fake songs and write closing arguments for lawyers. The advent and ascent of ChatGPT with impressive natural speech capabilities as well as generative image software like DALL-E blurred the lines between humans and robots.

AI itself is a hotly debated term, defined by Collins as “the modeling of human mental functions by computer programs”, and is often the subject of debate. On one hand, the technology reduces human error and speeds up tasks, but on the other, it is seen as an ethically ambivalent, job-stealing and data-compromising engine.

The result of all the publicity, good and bad, according to Collins, was “an explosion of debate, investigation and prediction”. Usage of the word has apparently quadrupled this year, the BBC quoted the publisher as saying.

This week, US President Joe Biden released AI guidelines and Vice President Kamala Harris announced The US AI Safety Institute, which will create “guidelines, tools, benchmarks and best practices” to help reduce risks from AI, according to a fact sheet. The world’s first AI Security Summit begins today (November 1) in the UK, bringing together major economies like India, the US, France and Singapore.

Other contenders for Collins Word of the Year for 2023

Reducing Impact: When social media influencers “warn followers to avoid certain commercial products, lifestyle choices, etc.”

Nepo Baby: This label applies to someone “whose career is considered to have advanced because of famous parents.”

Semaglutide: Active ingredient in type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic and wVegovy, an eight-harm drug, are both made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, now one of Europe’s most valuable companies.

Canon event: Borrowed from literary studies, and a jab at the often overly restrictive demands of comic book fans In this July’s hit movie Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (And later, a TikTok trend), this phrase has come to mean According to Collins, “an event that is essential to the formation of a person’s character or identity.”

Ultra-Processed: Foods are “prepared using complex industrial methods, often using ingredients with little or no nutritional value.”

Ulez: Short for “Ultra-Low Emission Zone”, where drivers have to pay a fee if they drive polluting vehicles in the city. The expansion of ULEZ has been a political flashpoint this year.

Greed: When businesses use inflation as an excuse to raise prices to increase profits. Companies like PepsiCo and Nestle have been accused of this.

Debunking: Putting people away from banking – this term was in the news quite a bit this year when UK populist politician Nigel Farage claimed that his bank, Coutts, tried to close his account because of his political views.

Buzzball: As defined by Collins, “The new energetic (some say aggressive) form of the game is named after England’s Test coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum.”

Term of interest: NFT

AI is not the first technology acronym to be declared Word of the Year by Collins. In 2021, it was NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). That year, an NFT of work by surreal digital artist Beeple Every day: first 5,000 days-A collage of all the images he created since committing to creating an image every day in 2007 – sold for $69 million at Christie’s. He also sold another Human One later that year for $28 million.

However, over the past year, these crypto assets have fallen out of fashion. Although experts say that NFTs are not dead yet, the market is improving with prices falling as challenges like authentication and protection are resolved.

One more thing: The Beatles are using AI to release their “last song”

Paul McCartney has used AI to help him recover John Lennon’s vocals from an old demo cassette to create The Beatles’ “last song”. Now and then, which releases tomorrow (November 2). The track comes more than four decades after Lennon’s death (and almost 30 years after the release of his last two songs, “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love”, featuring Lennon’s voice with new backing tracks. Also from the demo tape).

“There, John’s voice was crystal clear. This is quite emotional. And we all play it, it’s a real Beatles recording,” said Paul McCartney.

