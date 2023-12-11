College students and teachers can get discounts on select Apple products

A woman is standing in front of a TV wall in an electronics store.

Apple is the most valuable company in the world, which sells various top-rated products. While the renowned brand is known for producing durable, sleek tech products, you can expect to pay a good amount of money to purchase one. Before you rush out to add a new iPad or iMac to your shopping cart, see if you’re eligible for a discount so you don’t have to pay more. Apple offers discounted pricing on select products to qualified teachers and students. Here’s what you need to know.

Don’t overpay when upgrading your laptop or computer

Apple offers discounted pricing to eligible students and teachers. If you qualify, you can save money when you buy iPad, iMac, and Mac products. These savings are available online, through Apple’s Education Store, an Apple Retail Store, or an authorized campus reseller.

Discounts vary by product. I compared pricing for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and found a discount of $100 to $150 depending on the model purchased. Before purchasing, you can research the retail price and discounted price to see how much money you can save.

Here are the qualifications for this special pricing:

Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the United States, including homeschool teachers and eligible school board members and PTA or PTA officials

Faculty and staff of institutions of higher education in the United States

Current students enrolled in a public or private institution of higher education in the United States and parents purchasing on their behalf

Newly accepted students and their parents enrolled in a public or private institution of higher education in the United States

Here’s what else you need to know: The education pricing discount extends to iPad, iMac, and Mac products, so you won’t find a deal when purchasing a new iPhone. It’s also worth noting that this discount does not apply to refurbished Apple products. There are also limits on how many discounted products you can purchase annually. You can purchase one desktop, one Mac Mini, one notebook, and two iPads per year at discounted prices.

Although saving $100 on a MacBook may not seem like a big deal, every dollar saved adds up and is a win for your wallet. Don’t miss the opportunity to save money when purchasing new technology.

Students can get a deal on Apple Music subscription

If you’re a student who doesn’t need to upgrade your technology anytime soon, Apple offers other ways to save money. You can get a discounted price on an Apple Music subscription. Instead of paying $10.99 monthly for the Personal plan, you only have to pay $5.99 monthly for the Student plan.

With this subscription, you can stream unlimited ad-free music. If you’re new to Apple Music, you can sign up for a one-month free trial to try it out before paying. This subscription can help make those late night study sessions less boring. Thanks to rebates, you don’t have to worry about your checking account running out of money.

Find other ways to save

Life is expensive. If you’re a college student with limited funds, or a teacher who is underpaid, rebates can make a notable difference. Apple isn’t the only brand that has teacher and student discounts. Be aware of similar offers elsewhere. Before you check out, don’t be afraid to ask if there are any discounts available. Such exemptions should be used. For more ways to save money, check out our personal finance resources.

