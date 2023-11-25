College football scores, updates: Oregon, Texas take care of business in rivalry games
Y16 minutes ago
Here are some of Arch Manning’s first plays as a college QB:
Y40 minutes ago
The Ducks secured their spot in the Pac-12 title game, where they will face Washington again
Y1 hour ago
The Longhorns are 11-1 and will head to the Big 12 title game next week.
Y1 hour ago
A sack basically ended the Beavers’ drive. Uiagalelei’s pass was dropped on fourth-and-17.
Duck ball again. Oregon leads 31–7 with 5:41 minutes to play.
Y1 hour ago
Touchdown Texas. Quintrevian Wisner runs it in from 10 yards out to end it.
Y1 hour ago
DJ Uiagalelei takes a shot in the end zone and it is blocked by Oregon’s Deonte Manning.
The Ducks took over with a big lead in the fourth.