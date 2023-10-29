College credentials? Gen Z job seekers also need to learn specific skills for employers.

Once upon a time, a job seeker with a fancy degree from a school like Harvard or Tufts could expect to get a job without any questions asked.

But these days, many employers are prioritizing skills over those fancy college credentials. Case in point: Recent LinkedIn data showed that recruiters were five times more likely to search for candidates based on skills rather than degrees. According to a LinkedIn post, in 2022, 30% of paid job posts will have no degree requirements. This is up from 20% in 2019.

“What’s new with Gen Z is that it’s really interesting and exciting that employers are leaning on skills-based hiring more than the traditional education route to fill different positions,” said Gen Z expert Jason Dorsey. “To me, this is a very exciting development because it opens up workforce roles to much more members of Gen Z from different backgrounds and geographies.”

Gen Z guru Dorsey points out that historically, employees have had to attain an “educational minimum,” whether it’s a high school diploma or a bachelor’s degree. Now, he said, the low unemployment rate (currently 3.8%) has put pressure on employers to evaluate candidates based on a broader set of criteria ranging from problem-solving abilities to a potential employee’s work ethic.

Second, technology has driven growth in skill-based hiring. Today, Dorsey pointed out, companies need technical skills more than ever. Meanwhile, potential employees can gain skills online without obtaining a traditional four-year degree.

“And it’s exciting because, basically, that generation is responding, right? Saying, ‘Hey, I want to demonstrate that I have the skills but I’m going to go in a way that will work for me,’ ” Dorsey said. “I’m going to go through one of these boot camps for coding or I’m going to do an online program for graphic design or something like that to really focus on the skills that matter to me.” And ultimately what I want to do.”

But what skills should young people focus on and how should they learn them? Some advice:

right attitude

Attitude plays an important role in recruitment. Employees have increasingly become “willing to be hired based on attitude,” Dorsey said. “This includes a stronger employer emphasis on employee reliability – being persistent and willing to work, problem-solving ability, positive attitude and perceived work ethic.”

In other words: don’t be fooled.

give them what they want

Search for employers, find out what skills they’re looking for, and work backwards from there.

“I think the answer is to figure out what the companies need, to figure out what the market needs, right? What would be the thing that drives revenue, that transforms it or makes their product more disruptive is,” said Stephen Chu, chief legal and people officer at career education company InStride.

“Or,” he continued, “is their service more sticky? And then identifying what those roles are, taking on those roles, and then identifying the skills that a young person needs to have to be very successful in that role. Could be for.”

put your head down and learn

Dorsey listed some skills that youth can learn online: coding, web design, video editing, content moderation, online customer engagement, digital marketing, data analysis, cybersecurity, social media marketing, IT support and influencer marketing.

But, he said, “there is no one size fits all.”

He said, “Often the right balance is what works best for the learner and the reality of the on-the-job skills they need to succeed. For example, watching videos and reading books about sales for basic knowledge. “Could be helpful.” But at some point to become proficient a Gen Zer will have to practice selling to a potential customer and get better at building interest, trust and influence to close the sale. This is true with many skill-based positions, from customer service to coding.”

Don’t rule out a college degree. (Getty Creative)

Don’t rule out a college education

Mark Beal, professor at the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information, said that many of his students find tremendous value in both the knowledge that higher education can provide and the internship and networking opportunities. He explained that higher education often works in conjunction with hard skills training to produce the best results.

“It’s acquiring those hard skills, learning those hard skills,” Beal said. “But I think it’s a combination of those two things. Because I think, again, within the education path, you’re still getting your networking, you’re making these connections, you’re getting internships, getting real-world experience.

Beal said universities offer Zoomers countless opportunities to develop job skills that employers value. Many schools offer innovative “experiential and skill-focused courses” in a variety of key areas. For example, in his course, he asked that students “research, plan, and execute a 15-week integrated marketing communications campaign.”

Chu said a degree can be useful even if it’s not related to the field you want to pursue professionally.

He said, “It may be the most skill-based job you’ve ever done, but if you’re using your mind and opening it up to different ways of thinking, you can overcome every problem you encounter.” What you are facing.” A different perspective that is not so narrow-minded, so narrowly focused.”

Dylan Kroll is a Yahoo Finance reporter.

