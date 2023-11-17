If you had a nickel with a buffalo you might have more than five cents.

According to David Sorick, coin collector at In God We Trust, LLC, many buffalo nickels can be traded for about 50 cents, but under the right circumstances they can be worth more than $1,000.

“The series itself is quite affordable for the average collector. “Yet enough work has gone into it to make it worth pursuing,” Soric said. “It’s there, but you have to find it.”

About 85% of Buffalo nickel has been struck and most is worn and very smooth, Sorick said. If the date is not visible on the front of the coin, the coin is worth between 8 and 15 cents, Sorick said.

The coin’s value can range from 50 cents to about $1 if the date is partially visible, Sorick said, and more than $1 if the date is fully visible.

In mint, or lightly circulated condition, a 1921 Buffalo nickel may be worth $1,500 if it has the letter S for San Francisco on the reverse.

Sorick said an uncirculated version of the coin would sell for $1,600 to $4,000.

A 1937D, three-legged variety buffalo nickel was recently auctioned for more than $100,000, the numismatist said.

“It really comes back to supply and demand. If there’s interest in a particular grade and whether you can get that grade or not, that’s always a challenge,” Soric said.

How much is your Buffalo nickel worth?

Sorick said the value of a Buffalo nickel depends on the date on the mint mark, the condition of the coin and, of course, its supply and demand.

“Everyone looks at the price guide and goes to the right side of the page and goes to the highest example and thinks they have that coin. But of course, most of the coins have circulated,” Sorik said.

The numismatist said that if the date appears to be nickel then it is a good sign. He also advises Buffalo nickel holders to examine the reverse of the coin and the mint mark just below the text “Five Cents.”

If the mint mark with the letter D is manufactured in Denver, or the one with the letter S is manufactured in San Francisco, the coin will be worth more than those coins which were manufactured in Philadelphia.

What does a Buffalo nickel look like?

The Buffalo nickel features a Native American chief on the obverse and a buffalo on the reverse. The coin series was produced between 1913 and 1938, Sorik said.

“It’s a very classic eye-catching design and it’s become very popular,” Soric said.

