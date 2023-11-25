Colin Grafton, 31, is a professional figure skater – Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Colin Grafton, 31, is a figure skater who finished his first series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice earlier this year. He partnered with The Vivienne from Ru Paul’s Drag Race and the pair reached the finals and finished in third place.

In competitive skating, she and her partner Kylie Duarte won a bronze medal at the 2012 Junior US Championships and finished in the top 10 at the Junior Worlds later that year.

He has performed in shows around the world including Slumdog Millionaire and The Phantom of the Opera.

Grafton was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and currently splits his time between Mexico City and Boston, US, but plans to move to the UK later this year.

How did your childhood influence your attitude toward money?

I fell in love with skating at such a young age; I was seven years old, so I was focused on my success and just trying to move forward.

I was really lucky that money was never really on my mind. But I know it was definitely on my family’s mind, because they supported me. Skating is a very expensive sport.

My father works in insurance and my mother is a nurse – all the women in my family have been – and it was a huge sacrifice for them.

People don’t realize how many expenses they incur [ice skating], You can’t just pretend and practice. This includes skating equipment, travel expenses, ice time, coaches, costumes.

I don’t even want to know how much they spent, but I’d guess it was at least $15,000 (£12,000) per year.

What was your first job?

This would probably be the first time I won prize money. At Junior Worlds we came in the top 10 and that was really exciting. There were also some guest roles in local clubs for which we got paid as special guests.

When you’re competing you’re considered an amateur, even if you go to Worlds or the Olympics, so the first time I got paid for what I did was when I retired and started skating professional shows.

I don’t remember how much I got paid for my first show, but it must have been on the low end of the spectrum. I was so thrilled that I was doing something I loved and getting a chance to travel, and all the hard work over the years was paying off.

Some of the first shows I did were in Mexico and I think it would have cost about $1,000 a week as a lead artist.

Has there ever been a time when you were worried about how to pay the bills?

There is such a change for athletes. When you’re competing at an elite level it’s everything – you eat, sleep and breathe skating, it’s your whole life. It almost becomes your identity.

And so, when the competition is over, everyone goes through this, like, crisis of wondering what my purpose really is.

I was considering going back to school, but then I started doing shows and it seemed like an incredible opportunity. Didn’t seem to be working. But it was like starting again at a lower level with no contact.

In the beginning, many times I had work lined up from January to February. I thought: “Okay, it’s March to June here and I don’t have a job, what am I going to do here?”

Thankfully, I have been very, very lucky and blessed over the last 10 years.

How did you get the job on Dancing on Ice?

When I first started I worked with two trainers in Boston who were on the first few seasons of Dancing on Ice. I looked at them and was like: “Wow, they did a cool TV show in London.” I never thought skating could open up these cool opportunities. So it was always in my mind.

I just finished a big European tour and I thought maybe I should send out some emails and see what happens. I’ve been skating professionally for a long time and it’s a pretty small world.

Eventually I got in touch with a producer, and went through several different audition processes, and one thing led to another and I was in the right place at the right time.

Has Dancing on Ice changed your profile?

I got a chance to dance with The Vivienne and we made some history together.

And then, you know, we made the finals and top three, and it was fantastic. To be honest, we were so laser-focused that it was the first time I really looked up, and it was a very surreal experience.

Suddenly there was a lot of attention that I wasn’t used to. It was quite awesome. We touched a lot of people, which is really nice to hear – and with that comes different opportunities. It has opened doors for me.

Was the show paid well?

I don’t want to say how much it paid, but it definitely pays well, and there’s a lot more that comes with doing it. It has made the bigger picture better.

Do you have an agent?

I do now, but I didn’t do it when I was trying to dance on ice. I’ve been my own agent my entire career until almost last year.

Have you ever been paid stupid money for a job?

I get offered money to do things like use a song in a video on social media, and it blows me away every time.

Sometimes I feel guilty because people are rushing around, and I have to remind myself that I’ve worked so many hours to get here, but it boggles my mind.

TikTok is probably the most profitable app at the moment. Sometimes it can cost over £1,000 to use sound in a video or something.

Have you learned any financial lessons?

When I was 21 I boarded my first cruise ship, and that was the first time I thought: “Wow, I’m really making good money.” You have no expenses because everything is paid for, so it’s just going into your bank account.

I was very naive and didn’t know how to spend it. I was just buying extravagant gifts for all my friends and family, and it was a really expensive holiday. After that came a wake-up call, I learned a lot from it.

Do you invest in shares?

I do. I like to do my own research in my spare time. I think it’s a kind of entertainment and it’s a hobby.

Obviously, I don’t invest a ton of money in anything, and they always say the best portfolio is the most diverse, right?

If you can invest in something early stage, before it gets bigger, that’s obviously going to be the most profitable, so I look at what’s trending. I invested in Tesla before it went too high. I at least doubled my money, if not more.

Do you own property?

I don’t anymore. My residence has changed a lot over the last 10 years, so I’ve decided to wait until I’m moving somewhere else permanently – possibly the UK.

I have money saved, so I can buy elsewhere if needed. I could rent it, but it comes with a lot and I want to be sure about it. I have been renting a beautiful apartment in Mexico City for the past two years.

Are you a saver or a spender?

In the beginning, I was a 100 percent spender. I’m getting progressively better at being a saver every year – but it’s hard.

What are your financial plans in the next five to 10 years?

I’m waiting to pull the trigger on the property. So it’s definitely a goal, a milestone. And then I want to continue learning how the market works.

I think financial freedom is everyone’s goal. I do seminars and workshops to learn about different streams of passive income. I mean, it’s everyone’s dream, right?

Do you think money makes you happy?

Not me. I am not naive about the fact that money is essential for life. We live in a world where we need money to survive.

But if I look back at all the things that have made me happy over the last 10 years, they have to do with working hard and achieving or challenging yourself to something you didn’t think you could do. Are.

those were things like getting the lead role [in a show] Or making it to the final of Dancing on Ice – these things didn’t revolve around money.

I think it’s important to set financial goals for yourself and that things like that can lead to happiness, but I don’t think happiness can be achieved just by money.

There will be a new series of Dancing on Ice in January 2024

