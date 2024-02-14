Colecraft: Journey from scientist to entrepreneur

Growing up in Ghana in the 1970s, Henry M. Colcraft loved reading Sherlock Holmes mysteries; Intrigue, logic, out-of-the-box thinking and the spirit of discovery thrilled him. It wasn’t until he was a graduate physiology student at King’s College London that he realized science was full of mysteries that were just as fascinating as the ones he read about as a child.

It just took a little longer to solve those scientific mysteries.

Colecraft has spent the past decades inventing new ways to manipulate molecules inside living cells with Holmes-like creativity and tenacity, with the goal of treating wide-ranging conditions such as cystic fibrosis, chronic pain and inherited heart disease. Now, his “diseased ion channel case” is almost closed. In recent years, the invention has been successful in proof of principle studies, and Colecraft has co-founded two startup companies to further develop the approach and bring it toward clinical trials in patients.

Colecraft, who is the John C. Dalton Professor of Medicine, says, “Big pharma companies are not interested in a lot of rare diseases for economic reasons, but we believe this gives academic laboratories like ours the opportunity to have a big impact on them.” Get an opportunity.” Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and of Pharmacology. “The ability to work toward these treatments really keeps me excited, but also the thrill of discovery.”

problem with ion channels

After graduate school, Colecraft was drawn to the mysteries surrounding the channels, pumps, and transporters that move essential materials across the cell membrane, into and out of the cell.

Ion channels, which allow charged molecules to cross fatty lipid membranes, are particularly important. Ions passing through the channels provide heart, brain and muscle cells with the ability to conduct the electrical signals needed to carry out their work.

“They’re really beautiful molecular machines,” says Colecraft, who began studying ion channels during a postdoctoral fellowship at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “At a fundamental level I was very interested in understanding how an ion channel works and how their activities are regulated to change physiological conditions.”

Ion channels also become dysfunctional in many diseases, including epilepsy, cystic fibrosis, and some cancers.

“On the surface, these are all very different diseases,” he says, “but in many cases their underlying biological problem is the same: not enough functioning ion channels. What if there was a way to solve that core problem and apply it Have a general method for many different situations?”

That puzzle set the stage for Colecraft’s research as he opened his own laboratory at Johns Hopkins and then, in 2007, at Columbia.

Manipulation of the “Queen of Biological Molecules”

The clue to solving the puzzle came to Colecraft when he discovered that many mutant ion channels were trapped inside the cell, unable to reach the surface where they function. These mutant channels are marked with a molecule called ubiquitin, which also marks normal channels destined for removal or recycling. The less ubiquitin there is on the ion channel, the longer it will stick around and transfer ions properly.

Colecraft and his students wondered whether stripping ubiquitin from the mutant channels would rescue them and allow them to complete their journey to the cell surface to regain function.

“I call ubiquitin the ‘queen of biological molecules’ because it controls the life and death of virtually every other protein.”

They hypothesized that removing ubiquitin from ion channels might increase the number of channels on the cell surface, while adding ubiquitin might reduce the number of ion channels. Challenge: Ubiquitin is aptly named for its ubiquity – it is found in cells throughout the body and regulates the expression of essentially every protein. Increasing or decreasing ubiquitin on multiple proteins at once can be devastating.

However, over the past five years, Colecraft and his team developed a method to selectively remove ubiquitin from ion channels. They combined a natural ubiquitin-removing protein with small antibodies (called nanobodies) that recognize only specific ion channels. This meant that ubiquitin would only be removed from those channels, not all proteins in the cell.

They first tested the technique in heart cells affected by a hereditary disease called long QT syndrome, in which potassium ion channels do not function well. Their tool, enDUBs (for engineered deubiquitinase), restored the healthy function of heart cells. Compared to diseased cells, more functional potassium channels were embedded in the membranes of NdB-treated cells. Since then, the lab has also used this approach to treat lung cells affected by cystic fibrosis and to alter the number of ion channels in brain cells.

“The exciting thing is that this is an incredibly generalizable approach,” says Colecraft. “You can take these NdBs and use them to remove ubiquitin from other proteins that you want to stabilize.”

towards patients

When lab work slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colecraft took advantage of the slowdown to speed up the translation of his work to patients: He founded two companies, Stabilix Inc. and Flux, to commercialize targeted protein stabilization. Therapeutics founded. Each company uses a different approach to replace ubiquitin inside living cells. With the help of Columbia Technology Ventures, Colecraft and one of his students began pitching both ideas to investors and raised millions of dollars. That funding will support preclinical research on small molecules for targeted protein stabilization as well as enDUBS and, hopefully, future clinical trials.

While Colecraft is not involved in the day-to-day operations of Stablix or Flux, he remains a scientific advisor to both companies and is working in his laboratory to study how NdB can treat the disease.

Recently, a neurologist in Colombia learned about a patient who was born with a rare form of intellectual disability and epilepsy. Genetic sequencing revealed that the disease was caused by mutations in ion channels. Now, Colecraft is collaborating with neurologists to understand the consequences of the mutation on brain function and how EndUBS may be able to help treat the disease.

“The ability to really make an impact on what I’m doing in medicine and in people’s lives is exciting and an important part of what drives us forward,” says Colcraft.

In December 2023, Colecraft was elected to the National Academy of Inventors in recognition of his development of NDUBS and related technologies. But just as Sherlock Holmes solves an old mystery and uncovers a new one, Colecraft’s scientific investigation is far from over.

“Science is an incredibly exciting journey,” he says. “You may be the first to see something that is expected to have a real impact on society, but then there are always more questions to deal with and discoveries to be made.”

