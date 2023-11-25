Cold comfort in federal fiscal update

Opinion

This is a textbook example of being boxed in, with little room for maneuver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government desperately needs a big step forward to restore public confidence and enthusiasm for its messaging, methods and ability to govern. But as the fall fiscal update released Tuesday by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland demonstrates in no uncertain terms, the federal government has neither the financial wherewithal nor the ideological freedom to continue its free-spending practices. Which has been its identity since assuming power in 2015.

Among Trudeau’s first (non)accomplishments as Prime Minister was his almost immediate default on his campaign promise to limit the deficit to $10 billion; Since then, the Liberals’ tendency has been to spend first and ask questions later – as it happens excess Later – in a way that suggests an almost complete lack of concern about long-term financial or electoral implications.

canadian press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responded to a question from the opposition after delivering her fall 2023 economic statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

canadian press

But Canadians are mired in a deep affordability crisis, with the economy still vulnerable to post-pandemic global inflation and the Bank of Canada warning that continued free spending by governments at all levels could further stoke inflation. Trudeau and Freeland feel this way. Came to the conclusion that in this moment, less is probably more.

Releasing her fall economic statement, Freeland acknowledged the pressures being felt by Canadians and outlined a modest and cautious strategy aimed at gradually improving the country’s fiscal position as the economy recovers. and to minimize any further losses caused by unexpected declines. What pessimistic forecasters describe as a “mild recession.”

“Canadians are tired, frustrated and stressed,” Freeland said in his address to parliament. “What Canadians deserve … is that we address the real pain that so many are feeling – with an optimistic and achievable vision for the future of our country.”

As predicted, the main focus of the measures laid out in the update is housing affordability – an issue on which the Liberals can get the dual benefit of taking moderate but clear action to address the immediate need, as well as public-approval. You can also get points. An area that actually has something to offer to their embattled government.

The update includes $15 billion of new funding for the Apartment Construction Loan Program, which aims to build 30,000 new homes across Canada, and for the Affordable Housing Fund to support the construction of 7,000 new homes in non-profit, co- Includes an additional $1 billion. OP and public housing area.

Interestingly, both initiatives are scheduled to take effect in 2025-26 – meaning any of their effects won’t be felt until after the next federal election, which the Liberals are currently at tough odds to win.

Apart from these few housing-related measures (including removing GST from some new rental/co-op housing and a crackdown on short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO), Freeland’s document offers mostly modest goal-setting. Expressed intention to keep the deficit (by early 2026–27) below one percent of GDP and maintain the current fiscal year’s deficit at or below the $40.1 billion estimated last spring.

If Trudeau’s intention was to provide enough to maintain support for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s minority federal government while limiting opportunities for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to complain about out-of-control spending, then that would be reasonable. could formally mark the update as “mission accomplished.” front page.

But neither he, Freeland, nor the millions of Canadians feeling overwhelmed by the current economic tide are likely to call Tuesday’s revelations anything like a victory.

