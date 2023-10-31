Colbeck Capital to Participate in SuperReturn Private Credit US 2023

Jason Beckman and Alex Sarwar will represent Colbeck at next week’s industry conference

New York, October 31, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, is pleased to announce that Jason Beckman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Colbeck, and Alex Sarwar, Colbek’s Head of Investor Relations and Business Development, will participate in SuperReturn Private Credit US to be held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on November 6-7, 2023. This conference will bring together leaders from the US private lending sector to discuss the latest approaches on non-sponsored and sponsored direct lending, private loan capital formation, niche and specialty finance strategies, secondaries, distressed loans, special situations and more.

Mr. Beckman commented, “In today’s market environment, we are seeing a significant increase in companies turning to non-bank lenders for their financing needs. We look forward to meeting you next week to discuss the latest trends in private lending. Looking forward to connecting with industry peers. What to expect in the coming year.”

Conference attendees will be given the opportunity to network with 400+ senior decision makers from some of the industry’s most influential and fastest-growing companies. Programming will cover key topics such as the performance and evolution of the asset class over the last 24 months; the outlook for inflation, interest rates and economic growth; and key market segments, including direct lending, niche and niche finance, opportunistic lending and asset-backed lending.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies undergoing transformation, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through frequent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. ColBeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Kolodney and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through various market cycles at leading institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

