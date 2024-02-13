Coke reduced 400 different drinks to 200, recalling Bernie Sanders' statement: 'You don't need a choice of 23 underarm spray deodorants or 18 different pairs of sneakers'

When Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was first running for president, the Democratic socialist turned some heads when he criticized the plethora of options in a stinking aisle of all places.

“You don’t need 23 underarm spray deodorants or 18 different pairs of sneakers in this country when kids are hungry,” Sanders told CNBC in 2015. “I don’t think the media appreciates that kind of tension.” Ordinary Americans are working. “People are scared of what will happen tomorrow.”

Sanders’ comments drew much ridicule among the conservative media, but nine years later, it appears corporate America is coming around to the angry Vermonter’s view that there can be such a thing as too many choices.

For Coca-Cola, 400 different types of drinks is too many, the beverage company recently decided to discontinue half of them. This left out brands like Tab, Zico Coconut Water, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry and Odwalla Juice – still leaving about 200 others to choose from.

It’s a move that other businesses are also making, reducing the variety of offerings from mayonnaise to cereal to cars and instead focusing on what they think will sell best.

‘The consumer won’t know the difference’

Stew Leonard’s, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, now has 24 cereal flavors or types, down from 49 in 2019. Edgewell Personal Care Co., maker of Schick razors and Banana Boat suntan lotion, has trimmed down some of its anti-bacterial wipes lines, along with wet ones. And Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, used to carry six different types of mayonnaise on its shelves and is now looking to remove some of them.

Dollar General CEO Todd J. “The consumer won’t know the difference,” Vassos told analysts in December. “In fact, it will make her life a little simpler when it goes on the shelf.”

Just a year ago, the Kohl’s store in Clifton, New Jersey had tables stacked high with sweaters and shirts in rainbow colors, as well as dress racks filled with a wide range of styles. Now, it boasts a more edited approach — tables feature thin stacks of knit shirts that focus on fewer colors, and many dress racks have been reduced to just three or four styles.

Under its new CEO Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s is cutting back on the colors and variations of sweaters, jeans and other items, while shifting its shoppers to the New York market to bring fresh trendy merchandise.

“We’d go out, and we’d buy a lot of stuff and it would come in 12, 14 months later, and it didn’t perform very well,” Kingsbury told analysts in a call in November. “We’re going to use the marketplace so we can react quickly to the business by tapping into the trends.”

‘Don’t get overwhelmed’

Some customers like the changes made so far.

“It’s pretty organized,” said Kimberly Ribeiro, 30, who was at the Kohl’s store on a recent Friday. “If it’s not so cluttered, you won’t be overwhelmed.”

Even in the auto world, buyers are finding less options. Both General Motors and Ford are emphasizing how they are limiting the number of option combinations customers can get on their vehicles to reduce manufacturing and purchasing complexity.

The move toward fewer options is a reversal from a few years ago when there was an explosion of options, fueled in part by online shopping with no regard for space constraints. But that didn’t always lead to sales — so companies started cutting back on selection a year or two before the pandemic.

During the pandemic, layoffs accelerated, as companies focused on necessities as they grappled with supply chain disruptions. But even after the pandemic, when goods started moving freely again, many businesses decided that less was better and justified the limited selection by saying that shoppers didn’t want so much choice. It is also more profitable for companies because they are not carrying as much leftover goods that need to be discounted.

Lots of choices, less sales

Market-research firm Circana says that overall, the share of new products in stores in categories such as beauty, shoes, technology and toys was about 2% in 2023, down from 5% of items in 2019.

Eric O’Toole, president of Edgewell’s North America division, said the pandemic presented “a really valuable incentive” to reevaluate the assortment.

“We avoid jumping on fads, because the supply chain and retailer costs required to help get things to the shelf usually don’t generate returns in the end,” O’Toole said. “A tighter, more streamlined portfolio supports healthy profit management. ,

While many think they’re even doing shoppers a favor, studies have shown that fewer choices, not a lot of variety, actually encourage shoppers to purchase more.

In 2000, psychologists Sheena Lianger and Mark Lepper published a study showing that limited selection is better for the buyer. In their experiment, Lianger and Lepper found that when the number of jams available was reduced from 24 to six, consumers were 10 times more likely to purchase the jam on display, even though they were more likely to stop at displays that offered more selection. There was a possibility. Later studies have confirmed this phenomenon.

“Retailers are recognizing that they have to respect shoppers’ time,” said Paco Underhill, whose company, Envirocell, studies consumer behavior.

Still, retailers can’t just cut products without thinking, said David Berliner, who leads the business restructuring and turnaround practice at BDO.

“You want to make these cuts so they don’t even know about it, and you want the store to still look full,” Berliner said. “If you do it too much, you might scare some people off.”

Berliner also believes that reducing variety could also hurt smaller brands that depended on retailers to offer differentiated products — and would drive buyers like Bob Friedland to other competitors.

The 48-year-old communications consultant from Little Falls, New Jersey said that for years, his favorite barbecue sauce has been Open Pit. But Friedland noticed that for the past few years, her local grocer wasn’t carrying it, and she’s since turned to Amazon to buy it. That means those local stores not only lost Friedland the Open Pit sales, but also all the other purchases he makes while shopping for his favorite barbecue sauce.

“I really don’t like the idea of ​​having a retailer tell me what I should be interested in and what I shouldn’t,” Friedland said. “I like variety. I like specific brands.

Associated Press Business Writers Dee-Ann Durbin and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.

