In a recent report published by CoinShares, analyst James Butterfill highlights the relationship between inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and changes in Bitcoin’s price.

The report addresses the important question of how much inflows can be expected into the ETF if a Bitcoin spot ETF is launched in the US and the potential impact these inflows could have on the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs could attract investments worth $14.4 billion

Butterfill highlights Galaxy’s analysis, which estimates that the United States has approximately $14.4 trillion of addressable assets. Assuming a conservative scenario where 10% of these assets invest in a spot Bitcoin ETF with an average allocation of 1%, this could result in inflows of approximately $14.4 billion within the first year.

According to the report, this will be the largest inflow on record, surpassing 2021’s inflow of $7.24 billion, which accounts for 11.5% of assets under management (AUM).

However, it is worth noting that in 2020, inflows reached $5.5 billion, exceeding 21.6% of AuM, while the price of Bitcoin increased by 60% in 2021 compared to 303%.

The report suggests a correlation between flows and price changes as a percentage of AUM. Inflows coincide with rising prices, indicating that many ETF investors are engaging in momentum trading. In contrast, during periods of price stability, inflows have been moderate.

However, it is important to note that exchange-traded product (ETP) investors do not necessarily lead the price action, as volume data shows that ETP volume has outpaced daily Bitcoin trading turnover on trusted exchanges since 2018. Represents an average of 3.5%.

Bitcoin price surge prediction

By analyzing weekly ETP flows and their percentage of AUM, the report identifies a trend with a coefficient of determination (R2) value of 0.31, suggesting a clear relationship between flows and price changes.

Using this trendline, the report estimates that the aforementioned $14.4 billion inflow could potentially push Bitcoin’s price to $141,000 per coin.

Nevertheless, it remains challenging to accurately predict the exact level of inflows upon launch of a spot ETF. The report acknowledges the difficulty in determining the exact amount of inflows.

This emphasizes that regulatory approval and corporate acceptance are gradual processes due to the perceived complexity of Bitcoin, which may require corporations and funds to build knowledge and confidence before investing.

The potential wall of demand following the introduction of spot-based ETFs may be uncertain. Although such ETFs offer portfolio diversification and improved Sharpe ratios, regulatory approval and corporate adoption may take time due to the complexities associated with Bitcoin.

Ultimately, CoinShares believes that corporations and funds may need an extended period to become familiar with and gain confidence in the asset class before entering the market.

Overall, the CoinShares report highlights the potential impact of a Bitcoin ETF on the price of BTC. While it is challenging to accurately determine the level of inflows and their subsequent impact on the market, the report suggests that launching a Bitcoin spot ETF in the US could potentially push the price of Bitcoin to US$141,000 per coin.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating above the important psychological level of $36,000. Over the last 24 hours, it has seen a minimum decrease of 0.2%, while an increase of 1.3% has been observed within the 1-hour time frame.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com