CoinShares announces share buyback program

07 November 2023 | St Helier, Jersey – Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited (“coinshare” Or “company“) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, has pledged to extend the repurchase of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 07 November 2023 to 30 May 2024. 31 A maximum amount of SEC 30 million as per the authorization given at its annual general meeting in May 2023.

The resolution of the Board of Directors to implement the share buyback program was made after a review of the capital structure of the Company and has been implemented with the aim of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buyback program will be conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.march“) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“safe harbor regulation,

The share buyback program resolved by the Board of Directors is subject to the following conditions:

The acquisition can only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with MAR and Safe Harbor regulation. The acquisition will be conducted and structured in accordance with the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for issuers. The acquisition will commence not earlier than 07 November 2023 and will conclude not earlier than 30 May 2024. The acquisition can only be made at a per share price determined within the prevailing band of prices applicable from time to time on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with the price-related restrictions in the Safe Harbor Regulation and in the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting. On 31 May 2023. The price range refers to the range between the highest buy price and lowest sell price broadcast periodically by Nasdaq Stockholm. The acquisition can be made only in accordance with the restrictions regarding the quantity for the acquisition of own shares set out in the Safe Harbor Regulation. The shares can be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEC 30 million. The company’s own holding of shares cannot exceed 10 percent of the company’s outstanding shares at any time. The shares will be paid in cash.

The total number of shares outstanding in CoinShares as of the date of this press release is 68,013,771. The company holds 1,336,680 shares at the time of this press release.

CoinShares is Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. CoinShares is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and on the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons indicated above at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday 07 November 2023.

