CoinMarketCap Launches CMC Labs – A Web3 Startup Accelerator Program

CoinMarketCap (CMC), the leading cryptocurrency market data and analytics platform, has launched CMC Labs, a one-year startup accelerator program designed to empower the next generation of Web3 founders.

Web3, the decentralized internet, symbolizes a new era of business full of unknown possibilities. It is set to disrupt traditional sectors with unprecedented features like blockchain-based smart contracts, peer-to-peer transactions, and better control over personal data.

However, becoming a Web3 entrepreneur is challenging and highly competitive. Amid complex technology landscapes, the struggle for large-scale user adoption, and the challenges of scalability and interoperability, success requires an adaptable strategy, constant innovation, and a deep understanding of the space.

CMC Labs helps founders solve this by providing them with unparalleled access to CoinMarketCap’s unmatched crypto market intelligence, experience and expertise; They also have an audience of millions of crypto enthusiasts around the world.

With strategic insights drawn from the world’s most comprehensive crypto database encompassing 26K+ listed coins/tokens, 2M+ tracked cryptocurrencies, and 650+ exchanges, CMC Labs participants will learn what drives break-out success in the constantly evolving Web3 landscape. How to set yourself up for.

Additionally, startups participating in the year-long CMC Labs Accelerator program will receive additional exposure to fuel growth:

social channels – Promotion on CoinMarketCap’s social media, email subscribers, app pushes and web banners.

– Promotion on CoinMarketCap’s social media, email subscribers, app pushes and web banners. learn and earn – Evergreen learning campaigns where users earn token rewards for learning about new projects.

– Evergreen learning campaigns where users earn token rewards for learning about new projects. air drops – Campaigns that encourage users to follow the project’s CMC watchlist and CMC community profile.

– Campaigns that encourage users to follow the project’s CMC watchlist and CMC community profile. Deep Dive Articles and Videos – Professionally written research content and video explainers, published and promoted by CoinMarketCap.

– Professionally written research content and video explainers, published and promoted by CoinMarketCap. article information – Visually engaging informational assets for startups shared on CoinMarketCap’s social channels.

– Visually engaging informational assets for startups shared on CoinMarketCap’s social channels. CMC Live Space – Highly engaged audio discussions on the CMC community, moderated by CoinMarketCap team members.

– Highly engaged audio discussions on the CMC community, moderated by CoinMarketCap team members. partner networking – Connection to CMC Labs partners: ecosystem, venture capital, crypto exchanges, market makers and advisors.

The development package is led by CMC Lab partners: BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, LayerZero, Galax, GSR, Injective, and many other leading protocols who will provide additional technical guidance, networking connections, and potential investment opportunities.

“Innovation is at the heart of Coinmarketcap,” said Rush, CEO of Coinmarketcap. “We are on a mission to accelerate the crypto revolution and CMC Labs Web3 is a testament to our commitment to the next generation of entrepreneurs. We believe that by bringing together the most ambitious Web3 founders with the power of CoinMarketCap’s unmatched industry knowledge, we can help build businesses that shape the future of the blockchain landscape.

With a limited number of participants, CMC Labs is a highly selective program. Founders can learn more about the application process criteria on the website and apply to CMC Labs through the following application form.

