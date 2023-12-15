CoinList to Pay $1.2 Million to OFAC to Settle Sanctions Violation Charges

Cryptocurrency exchange and token listing platform CoinList has agreed to pay more than $1.2 million to the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a settlement related to the agency’s Russia/Ukraine sanctions violations.

According to OFAC, while CoinList mostly followed several compliance measures, the platform still opened accounts for users living in Russia with Crimea addresses.

OFAC says CoinList sanctions violations ‘non-serious’

In an enforcement release dated December 13, 2023, OFAC claimed that CoinList processed 989 financial transactions between April 2020 and May 2022 for 89 users who, upon account opening, provided addresses in Crimea, the majority of whom were residents of Russia. Filled in as your country. Residential.

Crimea, widely recognized as Ukrainian territory, has been annexed by Russia since 2014. Russia is currently facing various international sanctions imposed by the United States and other major economies following its invasion of Ukraine.

As stated in the release, the number of transactions processed over two years for Crimea users was $1,252,280, with OFAC stating that “there is no indication that the transactions would be licensable or involve human activity.”

Meanwhile, OFAC claimed that CoinList knew or should have known that it was providing services to customers living in Crimea, adding that the platform “failed to exercise due diligence or care about its sanctions compliance obligations.” Failed when it failed to establish internal controls capable of flagging accounts whose owners identified themselves as residents of Crimea.

OFAC described CoinList’s violations as “non-serious”, stating that the maximum penalty for such monetary valuations exceeds $327 million. However, the crypto exchange fined $1,207,830 in settlement payments.

According to the government agency, CoinList was not imposed the maximum fine because it cooperated with the investigation, was not guilty of any previous violations in the five years, and the transactions involved in the most recent violation were small compared to its annual total transaction volume.

CoinList takes corrective measures after OFAC violations

Following the breaches, Coinlist made adjustments, which included IP geo-blocking to prevent potential users with IP addresses from sanctioned jurisdictions from accessing the platform.

The firm also upgraded its filter settings to automatically detect and reject Crimea residents, while hiring more experienced compliance personnel. Additionally, as part of the settlement with OFAC, CoinList will invest $300,000 “in additional sanctions compliance controls.”

CoinList, founded in 2017, reached a valuation of $1.5 billion in 2021 after raising $100 million in Series A funding. In November 2022, the crypto exchange denied bankruptcy rumors, stating that the company was not facing a liquidity crunch after users complained of not being able to make withdrawals for more than a week.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com