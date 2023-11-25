CoinGecko acquires Zash to integrate NFTs via API – Coinfone [IT]

CoinGecko recently announced the acquisition of Jash, a free and independent cryptocurrency valuation aggregator.

The strategic plan to incorporate NFTs by CoinGecko and the inclusion of NFT information about the API provided an enhanced use of the token fungible and non-fungible possibilities.

CoinGecko announces acquisition of Zash

CoinGecko has announced the completion of the strategic acquisition of Zash, a leader in NFTs and the next infrastructure of intelligence. According to CoinGecko vs CoinGecko, you get a fully integrated support for pricing cryptocurrencies, which serves its potential purpose of becoming decentralized in the future.

In his announcement, TM Lee, CEO and co-founder of CoinGecko, said:

“When I evaluate the current version of the NFT, this becomes clear.” […] This is an acquisition that inspires you to provide a valuable and valuable achievement to the crypto community.

“We are extremely excited for CoinGecko: a complete solution for Zash,” said Parit Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Zash.

Use CoinGecko to integrate API into NFTs in Zash

CoinGecko plans to add NFTs to Zash in Q2 2024, enters API It integrates NFTs that reflect the current state of different ecosystem blockchains.

For complete NFT metadata, commercial storage information and NFTs were directed to be presented as Blend, X2Y2 and NFTFI. CoinGecko introduces wash trading for the main repository of Ethereum’s blockchain.

Fondata Nel 2021 Team CEO Parit Patel and Team CTO Efe Surekli, zsch ha rapidamente stabilito una forte presenza nello spazio nft. Separately, Zash provided information about NFTs on a variety of blockchains, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin Ordinals.

It compiles the metadata of the NFTs, Operation Storich, a relief comes to obtain ownership of the wash trading algorithm to complete your reputation and tasks.

CoinGecko acquired Zash for integration and NFT use API and took the first steps on crypto.

Source: coinphony.com