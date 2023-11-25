CoinGecko, a leading independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, has recently announced the acquisition of Zash.

This strategic move is set to enhance CoinGecko’s cryptocurrency services by incorporating Zash’s NFT information into its API, providing users with a holistic perspective of fungible and non-fungible tokens.

CoinGecko announced earlier this week the strategic purchase of Zash, a leader in the NFT data infrastructure and intelligence space. The acquisition of Zash will enable the seamless integration of fungible and NFT data, which aligns with CoinGecko’s dedication to trusted cryptocurrency data, furthering its goal of powering a decentralized future.

In his announcement, CoinGecko CEO and co-founder TM Lee said,

“After evaluating all existing NFT data providers, Zash is unique.” […] This acquisition is in line with our commitment to providing exceptional value to the crypto community,” Lee added.

Parit Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Jaish, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, “We are thrilled to complete the sale to CoinGecko – which is a perfect fit for Jaish’s legacy.”

“We believe that NFTs will continue to grow, creating value on a global scale. Co-located with CoinGecko, our data infrastructure will play a key role in shaping the future of the industry. he adds.

CoinGecko plans to integrate Jaish’s NFT data into its API

CoinGecko has ambitious plans to incorporate Zash’s NFT data into its API by Q2 2024. This integration will incorporate enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data from various blockchain ecosystems.

It will also provide comprehensive NFT metadata, historical trade information and NFT lending data indexing from platforms like Blend, X2Y2 and NFTfi. CoinGecko will also introduce wash trading detection for major collections on the Ethereum blockchain.

Looking ahead, CoinGecko aims to further enhance its service offering by integrating Jaish’s NFT data infrastructure into its existing NFT floor price tracker.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Parit Patel and CTO Efe Surekali, Jaish has quickly established a strong presence in the NFT sector. Differentiating itself, Zash offers enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data on various blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin Ordinals.

This coverage includes advanced features such as NFT metadata, historical trades, lending data, and sophisticated wash trading detection through proprietary algorithms.

