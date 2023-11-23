CoinGecko acquires London-based NFT data startup Zash to expand cryptocurrency offerings

Malaysian crypto startup CoinGecko on Wednesday (November 22) announced the acquisition of London-based non-fungible token (NFT) data infrastructure and intelligence company Jaish.

This strategic acquisition aims to expand CoinGecko’s cryptocurrency offerings, strengthening its position as the go-to data aggregator for both fungible and non-fungible tokens.

Zash was first founded Entrepreneur First in 2021 by CEO Parit Patel and CTO Efe Surekali, and has quickly become a major player in the NFT space. Covering 87 unique markets on Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin Ordinals, Zash provides enterprise-grade, indexed NFT data.

Image Credit: CoinGecko

CoinGecko CEO and co-founder TM Lee said the acquisition is in line with their commitment and dedication to providing value to the crypto community with an integrated token and NFT market data offering.

After evaluating all existing NFT data providers in the space, Zash is unique. Inside

In three years, they have built a remarkable product with the most comprehensive NFT data coverage on the market, and commercialized it with top-tier customers with a small team. – TM Lee, CEO and co-founder of CoinGecko

Known for enabling rapid development of complex blockchain data applications, Zash’s curated datasets and composable application programming interface (API) have inspired notable Web 3 projects such as NFTFI, Metaversal, and MetaQuants (now known as Astaria). Have attracted. These projects, which rely on Zash’s data, will now become part of CoinGecko’s expanded customer base.

Zash CEO Parit Patel expressed excitement about the acquisition, saying in a media statement that CoinGecko is the perfect home to preserve the legacy of what they have built.

We believe NFTs will continue to evolve and open up new use cases globally, creating value for companies and consumers. We expect our NFT data infrastructure – well-positioned at CoinGecko – to play an important and influential role in shaping the future of the industry. – Parit Patel, CEO and co-founder of Jaish

Looking ahead, CoinGecko plans to integrate Zash’s NFT data into its API offering by Q2 2024, providing a seamless experience for users to access both fungible and non-fungible token data. Additionally, the data will gradually be incorporated into CoinGecko’s existing NFT floor price tracker over the coming year.

Featured Image Credit: Bobby Ong’s X Profile

Source: vulcanpost.com