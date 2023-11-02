Coinbase’s ‘existential overhang’ is being obscured by Bitcoin ETF mania

(Bloomberg) — Sentiment toward Coinbase Global Inc. is rising due to the long-awaited launch of an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in Bitcoin. This is fueling expectations of a widespread increase in demand, and apparently prompting some investors to ignore the uncertainty surrounding the largest US crypto exchange.

Analysts argue that the spot Bitcoin ETF launch in the US could potentially bring more business, but it could also drive investors away from the platform. And a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed in the first half is also clouding Coinbase’s outlook.

Despite the overhang, the company’s financial performance is expected to improve when it releases third-quarter results on Thursday. While trading volumes are likely to decline by more than 50%, analysts polled by Bloomberg expect revenue of $654.7 million, up from $590 million in the year-ago period. Coinbase’s top line is being helped by higher contributions from its partnership in the USDC stablecoin, which is earning more interest income on its reserves due to higher interest rates, and the higher fees Coinbase receives from its trading clients, said John Todaro, an analyst. Needham & Co., which has a “buy” rating on shares.

Estimates show Coinbase’s quarterly loss is likely to narrow to about $130 million, down from $544.6 million in the year-ago period. This would still be the seventh consecutive quarterly loss as the decline in crypto prices from the highs seen in late 2021 continues to impact the sector.

Coinbase shares have jumped nearly 120% this year to nearly $78. Even with the rally, the stock is a far cry from the record high of more than $400 reached when the company first listed on Nasdaq in April 2021.

Stephen Glagola, an analyst at TD Cowen who has an “underperform” rating on shares, said most of the stock’s gains can be attributed to optimism around Bitcoin ETFs, but investors are ignoring potential regulatory developments. “This is a business whose existence is in question as to whether or not it will still be able to exist pending this litigation with the SEC.” If Coinbase loses the SEC case, he said, it could potentially be split into an exchange, a retail brokerage and a custodian.

The company has been accused by the SEC of running an illegal exchange, among other charges. Coinbase is fighting the charges.

ETF mania could boost Coinbase’s retail business as more popular investors put money into Bitcoin, including on Coinbase’s platform. While combined custodial and institutional trading revenues are a fraction of its retail trading sales, the business is a potential growth catalyst, with several proposed spot Bitcoin ETF funds planning to use its custody services.

“The bigger impact on COIN revenues will be driven by Bitcoin ETFs pushing up BTC prices and the broader increase in retail sales,” Todaro said.

It is also expected to benefit from the next so-called Bitcoin halving, in which the number of new coins issued will be halved in the first half of next year. Previous halvings have typically resulted in rallies, and this has attracted more retail investors – Coinbase’s bread-and-butter customers – into the market. Bitcoin has doubled since the beginning of the year, and has recently surged due to the abundance of ETFs.

Already, there are glimpses of a possible reversal in trading volumes.

“For the third quarter we expect another declining quarter for volumes, but October will overtake September, which has reached the bottom of the cycle,” Todaro said. Coinbase’s spot trading volume in the third quarter was the lowest since the company went public, and was down 52% from the year-ago period, according to researcher CCData.

Additionally, there remain concerns that ETFs could make Coinbase shares less of a proxy for the crypto market.

“Is this offset by people not needing to trade Bitcoin on Coinbase because they can just buy the ETF in a normal brokerage account?” said Benjamin Budish, an analyst at Barclays, who has an “underweight” rating on shares. “This will be negative for Coinbase.”

