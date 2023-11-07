Coinbase warns Bitcoin SV holders: Withdraw or be liquidated

Coinbase is removing support for Bitcoin SV (BSV) entirely.

The largest US cryptocurrency exchange said in a letter to customers who deposited assets on the platform that their holdings would be liquidated if they did not withdraw their coins by January 9.

Coinbase delisted Bitcoin spin-off BSV – also known as Satoshi’s Vision – back in 2021 after the blockchain behind the coin suffered what was known as a “51% attack” and the network became unstable. . Coinbase customers have since been unable to buy and sell the coin, but customers can still hold it in their wallets on the platform.

“If you fail to withdraw your BSV funds, Coinbase will void any BSV remaining in your Coinbase account,” the notice says. Coinbase confirmed decrypt Support for BSV is being declined.

Bitcoin SV is a cryptocurrency that was born in November 2018 after Bitcoin Cash – another spin-off of the oldest and largest cryptocurrency – underwent a hard fork.

According to CoinGecko, it is currently the 53rd largest digital asset, with a market capitalization of $967 million.

Hard forks occur when a blockchain splits into two parts – sometimes organically as a result of an upgrade, other times when the network’s developers cannot agree on the future of the blockchain and forcibly split the chain.

There are lots of Bitcoin forks out there and as a result, there are lots of alternative Bitcoins out there. BSV is one of the largest and famous. This is largely because its main proponent is controversial Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who claims without any evidence to be Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

People working on BSV call the asset the “original Bitcoin,” but it remains a controversial cryptocurrency and has been delisted from many major exchanges.

Wright has threatened lawsuits against those who say he is not Satoshi, and several major exchanges like Kraken responded to those threats by delisting BSV years ago.

