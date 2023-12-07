On December 5, Coinbase unveiled changes to its Web3 wallet to make the product more user-friendly and streamlined.

One of the biggest updates was the introduction of the ability to send money using text messages on popular social media messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

In a company blog post, the firm said users can now send money for free to friends and family around the world directly within messaging and social media apps by sharing a link from a Coinbase wallet.

Coinbase said link sharing can also be done through platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage and Telegram, social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, or via email.

It explains that when a recipient clicks on the shared link, it takes them to the Coinbase Wallet app to make a claim or directs them to download the Coinbase Wallet app on iOS or Android.

People without a Coinbase account will not be able to receive funds this way, so the move is a broader effort to expand its customer base.

If the link is not opened within two weeks, the money will be automatically returned to the sender.

Currently, only USDC, in which Coinbase has a stake, can be shared for free via the link on the wallet. Other crypto assets can also be sent and received, but they are subject to network fees.

Furthermore, there is no KYC process to use the Coinbase wallet, but the company does require them to have a full crypto trading account.

Coinbase also introduced a “Simple Mode” for the Wallet app, reducing the service to its core functions of sending and receiving money.

Coinbase shares, along with the entire crypto industry, had a bad ending to the past year, falling to around $35. However, COIN began gaining value almost immediately as 2023 began, and recent positive market moves have helped shares reach a multi-year peak of $140.

This means that COIN is up over 300% YTD so far, making it one of the best performing assets overall. In fact, cryptopotato COIN, along with MicroStrategy’s MSTR, is up by triple digits since the beginning of the year, it was reported last week.

