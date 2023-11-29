Coinbase users’ data may be shared with CFTC after Coinbase is subpoenaed

Coinbase, a US-based cryptocurrency exchange, recently informed an undisclosed number of its users about a subpoena it received. This legal order is likely to result in the sharing of customer account information with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Coinbase has chosen not to make any public statements about the case, but it appears the subpoena is linked to Bybit, the Dubai-based crypto exchange founded by Ben Zhou in 2018.

Insiders familiar with the situation have verified that Coinbase sent emails to affected customers. However, specific details regarding the information sought by the CFTC, its connection to Bybit, and the number of affected users have not been disclosed.

In a communication sent to users, Coinbase mentioned the option to challenge the subpoena in court before the November 30 deadline. Still, with insiders revealing that Coinbase is collaborating with the CFTC to determine what data can be shared, at least efforts are being made. Limitation of information disclosed. There is speculation that the subpoenas could target individuals who have used both Coinbase and Bybit, possibly as part of a broader case against Bybit.

In previous instances, the CFTC has taken legal action against crypto exchanges for a variety of reasons, such as the absence of Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, operating illegal digital asset derivatives exchanges, and providing futures trading without proper registration. Bybit had implemented KYC standards for all its services in May this year itself.

Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) hit a new yearly high on Tuesday, closing at $128.27. It has gained 74.28% in the past month amid a rally in the crypto market as investors anticipate spot Bitcoin ETF approval. A South Korean pension fund recently purchased $20 million worth of Coinbase stock.

Tell us what you liked about this article, what could be improved, or share any other feedback by filling out this short form.

Source: finance.yahoo.com