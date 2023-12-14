Coinbase to launch spot market

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced the launch of a non-US spot market to meet the demands of its global user base and expand international access to services.

The team at Coinbase envisions a future where Coinbase International Exchange becomes the cornerstone of the global crypto ecosystem, delivering capabilities that redefine industry standards while staying true to its roots: trust, security, and access. Ease into. Coinbase International Exchange launched in May 2023 and has grown significantly:

More than 100 institutions were involved, with nearly USD 10 billion in perpetual futures trading volume in Q3 alone;

Listed 15 perpetual contracts that cover more than 70% of the addressable perpetual futures trading market;

Perpetual futures launch for eligible retail users on Coinbase Advanced in October 2023;

Maximum leverage increased to 10x for all listed contracts.

Coinbase expands global reach with spot trading

As the company continues to expand its presence with the Coinbase International Exchange, Spot Markets will provide a seamless, enhanced trading experience for perpetual futures traders and give global users greater access to a reliable non-US spot exchange. By locating servers in more accessible locations globally, the crypto exchange aims to significantly reduce latency barriers and provide an enhanced trading experience for crypto users around the world.

The launch and expansion of spot trading on Coinbase International Exchange will take place in several phases. On Thursday, December 14, the company is listing BTC-USDC and ETH-USDC pairs via API access for non-US institutional clients only. Their primary focus initially will be to build liquidity and build a strong base. In the near future, Coinbase plans to expand the product to include retail users, additional assets, and features that enable new trading strategies and increase capital efficiency.

As announced in the second phase of the company’s ‘Go Broad, Go Deep’ strategy, they are focused on international expansion through innovation of more efficient and accessible products and services. The Coinbase International Exchange helps provide enhanced access to integrated spot and perpetual futures markets for eligible non-US users.

Additionally, Coinbase recognizes the hesitancy among some asset issuers and members of the crypto community to engage with US exchanges due to the evolving and uncertain regulatory landscape in the United States. Coinbase International Exchange provides a reliable and compliant non-US spot market for those participants.

Coinbase International Exchange is available to non-US clients in select jurisdictions only. US customers are strictly prohibited from entering. Crypto-derivatives are not available to retail clients based in the United Kingdom.

Source: thepaypers.com